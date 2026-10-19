"There's nothing better than jamming with friends." The Pretty Reckless launch video for new version of About You with Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Pat Smear
The new video for About You arrives as The Pretty Reckless prepare to tour Europe in November
The Pretty Reckless have released a video for About You (Bonus Version), a new version of a song that originally appeared on this year's Dear God album, and singer Taylor Momsen has invited some friends along for the ride: Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and guitarist Pat Smear.
"About You is one of my favourite songs on the record, so I wanted to do something special," says Momsen. "I called Dave and Pat and asked them if they'd lend their magic to it. It was an amazing time in the studio making music; there's nothing better than jamming with friends. I couldn't be happier with the result."
The release comes as The Pretty Reckless prepare to embark on the European leg of their Dear God tour next month, which kicks off on November 9 in Madrid, Spain, and includes UK shows in Bristol, Wolverhampton, Manchester, London and Glasgow. Full dates below.
The tour will cap a busy period for The Pretty Reckless, who supported AC/DC on the North American leg of their Power Up tour, while Momsen played with Soundgarden at the halftime show during the Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots game last month. She also appeared at Tom Morello's Power to the People Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD, earlier this month.
The Pretty Reckless: Dear God Euopean Tour 2026
Nov 09: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Nov 10: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 14: Milan Fabrique, Italy
Nov 16: Prague Forum Karlín, Czech Republic
Nov 18: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany
Nov 21: Cologne Carlswerk Victoria, Germany
Nov 23: Amsterdam AFAS Live, The Netherlands
Nov 24: Paris Zéni, France
Nov 26: Bristol The Prospect Building, UK
Nov 27: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK
Nov 29: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK
Dec 01: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK
Dec 03: Glasgow Barrowland, UK
Find The Pretty Reckless tickets.
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Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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