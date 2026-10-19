The Pretty Reckless have released a video for About You (Bonus Version), a new version of a song that originally appeared on this year's Dear God album, and singer Taylor Momsen has invited some friends along for the ride: Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and guitarist Pat Smear.

"About You is one of my favourite songs on the record, so I wanted to do something special," says Momsen. "I called Dave and Pat and asked them if they'd lend their magic to it. It was an amazing time in the studio making music; there's nothing better than jamming with friends. I couldn't be happier with the result."

The release comes as The Pretty Reckless prepare to embark on the European leg of their Dear God tour next month, which kicks off on November 9 in Madrid, Spain, and includes UK shows in Bristol, Wolverhampton, Manchester, London and Glasgow. Full dates below.

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The tour will cap a busy period for The Pretty Reckless, who supported AC/DC on the North American leg of their Power Up tour, while Momsen played with Soundgarden at the halftime show during the Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots game last month. She also appeared at Tom Morello's Power to the People Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD, earlier this month.

The Pretty Reckless - About You Bonus Version (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The Pretty Reckless: Dear God Euopean Tour 2026

Nov 09: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 10: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 14: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Nov 16: Prague Forum Karlín, Czech Republic

Nov 18: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Nov 21: Cologne Carlswerk Victoria, Germany

Nov 23: Amsterdam AFAS Live, The Netherlands

Nov 24: Paris Zéni, France

Nov 26: Bristol The Prospect Building, UK

Nov 27: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

Nov 29: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

Dec 01: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Dec 03: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Find The Pretty Reckless tickets.