At over eight minutes in length in its original album version, Won’t Get Fooled Again supports the claim by late Motörhead mainman Lemmy that there has never been a heavier bunch of musicians than The Who.

Lemmy didn’t mean they were a heavy metal band, of course, although Roger Daltrey has claimed more than once that The Who were the true originators of the genre.

"We were the first heavy metal band," he told Rolling Stone in May 2026. "We were just different than everybody else. Americans don’t really know the Who from the early 60s, but as the drummer of Deep Purple said recently in a magazine, 'The Who started it all.'"

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What Lemmy meant was that their songs, playing style and performance attack required serious stamina to perform. And by six minutes or so into Won’t Get Fooled Again, you’ll know what he meant – the song is relentless.

Pete Townshend’s lyrics are uncompromising, dealing with rebellion and inequality; Daltrey bellows them out, demanding that we ‘meet the new boss... same as the old boss’; and Moon pummels us into submission with a frenzy of tom rolls. Entwistle holds back, on the studio version at least, but if you were lucky (and brave) enough to witness the classic Who line-up playing the song live, you’ll know that the bassist made up for his relative on-stage calm with truly monstrous volume.

The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again (Shepperton Studios / 1978) - YouTube Watch On

Of course, a master songwriter like Townshend – who had originally conceived the song for his aborted rock opera, Lifehouse – includes plenty of dynamic variation in Won’t Get Fooled Again, notably the famous ARP 2500 synthesiser elements retained from the original demo.

Towards the end of the song, an extended synth break takes the energy levels downward, while tension slowly mounts; repeated fills from Moon lead up to a phenomenal scream from Daltrey, essentially a shout of “Yeah!” (or should we say "Yeeeeeeeaaaaaggggghhhh!") that would strip the tonsils of any lesser singer.

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Townshend always denied that the rallying-cry line “We’re fighting in the streets” was any kind of specific call to action – in 2002 he wrote in his online diary, "The song was meant to let politicians and revolutionaries alike know that what lay in the centre of my life was not for sale, and could not be co-opted into any obvious cause."

20 years earlier, he'd told Creem that the song was more specifically a reaction to his disgust at the hippies and his onstage scrap with Flower Power pioneer Abbie Hoffman at the Woodstock Festival in 1969.

“I wrote Won’t Get Fooled Again as a reaction to all that – ‘Leave me out of it: I don’t think you lot would be any better than the other lot!'" he said. "All those hippies wandering about thinking the world was going to be different from that day. As a cynical English arsehole, I walked through it all and felt like spitting on the lot of them, and shaking them and trying to make them realise that nothing had changed and nothing was going to change.”

Won't Get Fooled Again (Live) - YouTube Watch On

There's no doubt that Won’t Get Fooled Again has an energising effect on anyone with a heartbeat. If you need further proof of the song’s impact, take a listen to Van Halen’s version, released on their 1993 in-concert album Live: Right Here, Right Now. That band, no strangers to musical pyrotechnics, and near-unbeatable as a live act at their peak, deliver a politely extravagant version that makes you wish for the depth and bleakness of the original.

Won’t Get Fooled Again is a defining statement from one of the greatest bands of them all. It has emotional significance for Who fans, too, as the last song which Moon ever played with the band when they ran through a set at Shepperton Studios on May 25 , 1978; the performance was filmed for a documentary, The Kids Are Alright. He died three months later of a sedative overdose.