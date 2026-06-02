Rising metallers Castle Rat have announced their biggest headline tour to date. The much-vaunted, broadsword-brandishing New Yorkers, led by Queen Rat Riley Pinkerton, will commence their Summon The Beasts tour at the Baltimore Soundstage in Baltimore, MD, on September 23.

"Join 𝕮𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖑𝖊 𝕽𝖆𝖙 as they 𝕾𝖚𝖒𝖒𝖔𝖓 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕭𝖊𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖘 in 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕽𝖊𝖆𝖑𝖒 nearest you," say the band, making liberal use of their preferred medieval font. "Together, we expand and defend 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕽𝖊𝖆𝖑𝖒!"

Tickets for the shows, which are in addition to a previously announced run of European shows, go on sale this Friday at 10am local. Support will come from Portland gothic rockers Unto Others and dungeon synth merchants Wraith Knight. Full dates below.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

It's been a busy period for the band, who completed the Amonklok Conquest tour last month in the company of Amon Amarth and Dethklok, and filmed an acclaimed live performance for KEXP in April.

This week, Castle Rat will appear on SiriusXM's Liquid Metal show alongside host Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin, where they'll play some of their favourite tunes.

(Image credit: Castle Rat)

Castle Rat : Summon The Beast tour 2026

Jul 29: Bergen Beyond The Gates, Norway

Jul 31: Copenhagen Pumpehuset København V, Denmark

Aug 01: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 04: Warszawa Klub Hydrozagadka, Poland

Aug 06: Jaroměř Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 08: Kortrijk Alcatraz, Belgium

Aug 09: Walton-on-trent Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Aug 10: Southampton The 1865, UK

Aug 12: Wittelshofen Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany

Aug 14: Seelbach Bei Hamm Hoflärm, Germany

Aug 15: Eindhoven Dynamo Metal Fest, Netherlands

Aug 16: Carhaix-plouguer Motocultor Festival, France

Sep 23: Baltimore Soundtage, MD

Sep 25: Charlotte Neighborhood Theatre, NC

Sep 26: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Sep 28: Dallas The Studio at The Bomb Factory, TX

Sep 30: Mesa The Nile Theater, AZ

Oct 01: Los Angeles The Belasco, CA

Oct 03: The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA

Oct 06: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 07: Seattle The Showbox Market, WA

Oct 09: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 10: Boise Shrine Social Club, ID

Oct 11: Salt Lake City The Grand, UT

Oct 12: Denver The Ogden Theatre, CO

Oct 14: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

Oct 15: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Oct 16: Detroit The Majestic Theatre, MI

Oct 17: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Oct 19: Montréal Théâtre Beanfield, QC

Oct 20: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Oct 21: New York Webster Hall, NY

Find Castle Rat tickets.