Chris Robinson, frontman with southern rockers The Black Crowes, has made waves after confronting a crowd in Tampa, FL., after some of them began chanting "U.S.A.! U.S.A!" in response to an appearance by the band's mascot.

During the show at the 20,000-capacity MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Sunday night, the band's black crow mascot appeared onscreen dressed in Uncle Sam garb, prompting the audience chants, which intensified as the band prepared to perform She Talks to Angels.

According to reports by TMZ, Robinson reacted by admonishing the audience, thanking them "for the geography lesson," and questioning what they had "to be so proud of right now."

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As a section of the crowd responded by booing – while others cheered – Robinson told them, "Some of us have real faith. For those of you fucking booing us, some of us are not afraid. And we most assuredly are not fucking ignorant."

Reports suggest that some fans subsequently left the venue, apparently surprised that a singer who has only recently expressed despair at the current political climate in the US wouldn't be too keen on nationalist chants.

"Look man, I’m almost 60," he told Mojo earlier this year. "I don’t tell anyone what to do, because I don’t like to be told what to do. But I know right and wrong. The world’s teetering on the edge with all this bullshit, but if there’s a street fighting man out there, he’d got to be a young man, right? But these kids don’t seem to give a fuck."

The Black Crowes adopted the crow mascots early in their career. They were originally drawn to resemble mischievous, stoned versions of the cartoon characters Heckle and Jeckle, a pair of wisecracking magpies popular in the 1940s and 50s.

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The Black Crowes' Southern Hospitality tour continues. Full dates below.

The Black Crowes Booed For Dissing Crowd Chanting 'USA' | TMZ - YouTube Watch On

The Black Crowes: Southern Hospitality tour 2026

Jun 04: Auga Bell Auditorium, GA*

Jun 06: Charlotte Truliant Amphitheater, NC^

Jun 07: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC^

Jun 09: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH^

Jun 10: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH^

Jun 12: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ^

Jun 13: New York Forest Hills Stadium, NY^

Jun 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD^

Jun 17: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, CT^

Jun 19: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA^

Jun 20: Newark Prudential Center, NJ^

Jul 17: Indianapolis Ruoff Music Center, IN^

Jul 18: Detroit Pine Knob Music Theater, MI^

Jul 21: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON^

Jul 22: Grand Rapids Acrisure Amphitheater, MI^

Jul 24: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL^

Jul 25: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO^

Jul 28: Shakopee Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN^

Jul 30: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO^

Aug 01: Colorado Springs Ford Amphitheater, CO^

Aug 02: Denver Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, CO^

Aug 04: Lincoln Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, NE*

Aug 06: Tulsa Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, OK=

Aug 08: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX^

Aug 09: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX*

Aug 12: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID^

Aug 13: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT^

Aug 15: Phoenix Mortgage Matchup Center, AZ^

Aug 17: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA-

Aug 19: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA^

Aug 20: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA^

^ With The Black Crowes, Whiskey Myers & Southall

* With The Black Crowes & Southall only

- Co-headlining show with Tedeschi Trucks Band

= The Black Crowes only

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