Rush onstage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on the first night of the Fifty Something tour

Until Tuesday night, Rush hadn't played their iconic 2112 suite in full for a long, long time. Nearly three decades had passed since the 20-minute, seven-part epic ended the first set of the final show of the Test for Echo tour, at the Corel Centre in Ottawa, ON, in July 1997.

Since then, the band have performed truncated versions of the suite, including on the opening night of the Fifty Something tour at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. But on the second night, they played the whole thing, to the very palpable delight of the 18,000 ticketholders.

Much has changed since 1997, not least the technology at the disposal of concert goers. YouTube didn't launch until 2005. Apple's first iPhone didn't arrive until two years after that. And now, it appears, everyone is filming the shows they attend and uploading the results to the Internet. Search for Rush videos shot at the Corel Centre in 1997, and you won't get far. Try the Kia Forum this week, and there are hundreds of results.

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Whatever your views on the pros and cons of this amateur filmmaking, it does throw up some interesting results, like the widely-circulated "Anika-cam" footage, in which the entire set-long film zeroed in on Rush's brilliant new drummer. And another YouTuber has stitched together footage from various sources to compile a multi-cam edit of this week's performance of 2112.

"Little edit I made of the first full performance of 2112 by Rush since before I was born," says the YouTuber, who goes by the name of Hummel Creations. "Did a little editing on the audio to boost bass and hopefully give a little more clarity to Geddy's vocals. Huge thanks to all the people who recorded these angles!"

Rush's next show at the Forum is this evening (June 11 PCT). Full dates below.

Jun 11: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jun 13: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jun 18: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Jun 20: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Jun 24: Fort Worth Dickies Arena TX

Jun 26: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jun 28: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jun 30: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jul 16: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 18: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 20: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 22: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 28: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 01: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 03: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 07: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 09: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 11: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 13: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 21: Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena, PA

Aug 23: Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena, PA

Aug 26: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Aug 28: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Sep 02: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 04: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 12: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 14: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 17: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

Sep 19: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

Sep 23: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Oct 05: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 07: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 10: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Oct 12: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Oct 15: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Oct 17: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Oct 25: Washington Capital One Arena, D.C.

Oct 27: Washington Capital One Arena, D.C.

Oct 30: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 01: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 05: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Nov 07: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Nov 09: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

Nov 11: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

Nov 20: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 22: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 25: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Nov 27: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Dec 01: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

Dec 03: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

Dec 10: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Dec 12: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Dec 15: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Dec 17: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

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Jan 15: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina

Jan 22: Curitiba Arena da Baixada, Brazil

Jan 24: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Jan 26: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Jan 30: Rio de Janeiro Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos. Brazil

Feb 01: Belo Horizonte Estádio Mineirão, Brazil

Feb 04: Brasília Arena BRB Mané Garrincha, Brazil

Feb 19: Paris La Défense Arena, France

Feb 21: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Feb 23: Amstersam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 25: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 28: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Mar 02: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Mar 04: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Mar 08: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Mar 10: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Mar 12: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Mar 14: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Mar 16: London O2 Arena, UK

Mar 18: London O2 Arena, UK

Mar 21: London O2 Arena, UK

Mar 27: Kraków Arena Kraków, Poland

Mar 30: Milan Unipol Dome, Italy

Apr 01: Basel St. Jakobshalle Basel, Switzerland

Apr 04: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Apr 06: Oslo Unity Arena, Norway

Apr 08: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden

Apr 10: Helsinki Veikkaus Arena, Finland

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