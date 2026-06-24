"Part III saves the best for last!" Green Carnation announce third part of their A Dark Poem trilogy, The Messiah Complex, will be released in September

Norwegian prog rockers Green Carnation have announced the third part of their epic A Dark Poem trilogy of albums, The Messiah Complex, will be released through Season of Mist on September 4.

And the band have shared their first new music from the album with the release of a video for new single, Unconditional Artificial Chemistry.

“A Dark Poem is by far our biggest achievement since Light of Day, Day of Darkness”, Green Carnation vocalist Kjetil Nordhus says. “Our new album trilogy returns to the epic storytelling that put us on the map back in 2001. While the reception to Part I and Part II has been overwhelmingly positive for us, we do believe that Part III saves the best for last. The Messiah Complex ties the whole story together with our most uncompromising statement to date."

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“The intention behind A Dark Poem was to build a completely new musical universe”, Green Carnation bassist and primary lyricist Stein Roger Sordal says. “While the direction revealed itself as the creative journey unfolded, The Messiah Complex was carefully planned with a clear vision for where we wanted the story to end. Our goal was for all three parts to stand on their own, but Part III brings them all together into a unified whole."

“The video for Unconditional Artificial Chemistry tells a meta story about the danger of artificial intelligence”, Nordhus continues. “We all know, if we are being honest with ourselves, that A.I. is going to take control of our lives. There are powerful people who stand to profit from it and that makes its takeover inevitable.

"The video shows this happening before our eyes. As soon as the A.I. takes control, our likeness is corrupted. Before the song is even finished, we’re completely destroyed."

A Dark Poem, Part III: The Messiah Complex will be available as a CD digipack, in various coloured vinyl formats with a gatefold sleeve, and there will also be a limited edition A Dark Poem, Part I-III Colored LP Box Set (includes demos and outtakes)/.

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Green Carnation will perform all three parts of A Dark Poem at a special live show at the Kilden Performing Arts Centre in their hometown of Kristiansand in Norway.

Pre-order A Dark Poem, Part III: The Messiah Complex.

Get tickets for the Kirstiansand show.

Green Carnation - Unconditional Artificial Chemistry (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Season Of Mist)

Green Carnation: A Dark Poem, Part III: The Messiah Complex

1. Unconditional Artificial Chemistry

2. The Messiah Complex

3. Broken Souls, Common Enemies

4. A Dark Poem - Orchestral Suite