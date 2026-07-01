The Mars Volta announce Lucro Sucio; Unfinished Business, their first live album in over twenty years!
The Mars Volta's new live album Lucro Sucio; Unfinished Business, is the result of an interactive campaign with the band's fans
US prog rockers The Mars Volta have announced that they will release a new live album, Lucro Sucio; Unfinished Business, as a digital release on September 4 and as a physical release on October 16.
The band have also shared their brand new single, Cue The Sun/Alba del Orate, which you can listen to below.
The new live album, the band's first official live release since 2005’s Scabdates, was the result of an interactive campaign which allowed the band's fans access to live recordings from their 2025 tour, featuring audio previews from multiple live recordings and a voting mechanism that allowed fans to choose which specific performances make the final cut for the album.
Lucro Sucio; Unfinished Business will be available across three distinct configurations, allowing physical collectors to choose between a Special Edition CD Digipak or a limited Edition 2LP vinyl set to be released on October 16, as well as a launch on all major streaming platforms as a digital album enhanced with Dolby Atmos spatial audio on September 4.
Pre-order Lucro Sucio; Unfinished Business.
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Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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