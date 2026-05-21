“Born out of my own struggle with existential crisis and trying to make sense of belief, mortality and humanity’s relationship with faith”: President begin debut album Blood Of Your Empire campaign with new single Doom Loop

Masked pop-metal outfit President have announced their debut album, Blood Of Your Empire, and released its lead single, Doom Loop.

The anonymous quartet will drop their first full-length statement via Atlantic Records on September 4. Pre-orders are now live. The new single comes with a glossy music video and is available to watch below.

President’s singer says of the track: “The song is really about the strange tragedy of time – how we spend our lives chasing it, wasting it, and fearing it – only to realise its value once a moment is gone. It’s a reminder for people to be present while they are actually living their lives, not just remembering them afterwards.”

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Of the album, he adds: “Blood Of Your Empire was born out of my own struggle with existential crisis and trying to make sense of belief, mortality, and humanity’s relationship with faith.

“Religion has inspired incredible compassion, purpose, and beauty in the world – but it has also been responsible for unimaginable suffering and bloodshed throughout history. This album lives in the tension between those two truths. Writing it became a way for me to confront the fear, confusion, and questions I've carried for years, and turn them into something I'm truly proud of.”

Blood Of Your Empire will have 10 tracks, including Doom Loop and previous single Mercy. Hate Figure will feature prog/hip-hop innovator Ando San, who’s supported the band in the past and is signed to their and Sleep Token’s management company, Future History. Track seven, Dionysus, previously appeared on their debut EP, King Of Terrors.

President were one of the most talked-about new bands of 2025, debuting by having their name appear on the poster for that year’s Download festival, despite having not released a single song up to that point. Their performance on the festival’s Dogtooth stage was so anticipated that the tent overflowed. They released King Of Terrors last September.

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Hammer’s Danni Leivers gave the EP a three-and-a-half-star review, saying that while the band showed promise, there were undeniable similarities to fellow fast-rising, masked cult Sleep Token, who also gelled pop, metal and other genres.

“[In The Name Of The Father], a thrilling slab of metalcore, has already been streamed more than nine million times, boasts a lofty chorus – albeit with a divisive level of autotune on President’s voice – and hits hard with a Sleep Token-esque breakdown,” Leivers wrote.

“Meanwhile, Fearless aims for the same heights as Architects’ arena metal grab, For Those That Wish To Exist. Both are impressive, but hardly as unique or life-changing as a breathless internet would let you believe.”

President have a stacked live schedule for 2026, with their next show taking place at Slam Dunk festival in Hatfield, UK on Saturday, May 23. They’ll play more European festival stages in the summer before jetting to North in the autumn, where they’ll headline from September to October.

PRESIDENT - DOOM LOOP - YouTube Watch On

President – Blood Of Your Empire: