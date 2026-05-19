Slipknot side-project Look Outside Your Window to get wider vinyl and CD release next month

Slipknot have lined up a broader physical release for their offshoot studio project, Look Outside Your Window.

The 10-song atmospheric album, recorded simultaneously to 2008’s All Hope Is Gone, was released exclusively on vinyl after much build-up for Record Store Day 2026 last month. Supplies quickly sold out, but more is now set to come on June 12 (via The PRP), with new vinyl variants and a digipak CD available to pre-order.

Get yours now via the Look Outside Your Window website.

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Four Slipknot members – singer Corey Taylor, guitarist Jim Root, percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan and turntablist Sid Wilson – recorded Look Outside Your Window because they were frustrated by the regimented nature of the Hope… sessions, overseen by producer Dave Fortman. They set up their own facility and recorded more ambient and improvisational material, as opposed to the ferocious sound the band specialise in.

Rumours of a ‘secret’ Slipknot album circulated in the late 2000s and were confirmed by Taylor during a 2011 Q&A.

“It’s not what you would call ‘Slipknot’ Slipknot,” the singer said, “but it’s definitely got some weird, eerie fucking issues with it.”

Talk picked up again in 2018, when Clown told Metal Hammer that the timing felt right to release the material, and he set deadlines in multiple interviews over the following years only for the band to miss each one as they continued to tour and record new music.

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All the while, songs from the sessions were drip-fed to fans through various releases: Til We Die made it onto the deluxe edition of Hope…, Juliette appeared on the soundtrack to Clown’s 2016 film Officer Downe, and My Pain, from 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind, was based on a Look Outside Your Window motif.

Look Outside Your Window finally came out exclusively on vinyl on April 18, with two songs, Christina and Is Real, featuring guest vocals from Lacuna Coil singer Cristina Scabbia. Scabbia was in a relationship with Root from 2004 to 2014 and present as the band set up their second recording facility in 2008.

Clown spoke about Scabbia’s contributions to the album during a Rolling Stone interview last month.

“Jim and she were dating,” he said. “She’s a talented artist, and she was up in the house. I had to go to Jim, like, ‘Hey, what do you think about getting Cristina on?’ And he said, ‘Absolutely.’”

He went on to talk about the creation of Christina, a spoken-word piece where Scabbia reads a poem written by Clown in Italian.

“The first thing I did was make her write a poem, a letter of intent in Italian,” he said. “I told her to make it about batteries that are dying that cannot be recharged. And she’s like, ‘OK.’ I have the piece of paper in Italian, and she did her best to read it to me, but I’ve never read it since then or memorized it. I just like to hear it the way it is. Jim and I were producing her, really making her get conviction. By the end, you could just feel it.”

Slipknot have no tour dates on their slate at time of publication, as the band are currently writing the follow-up to their 2022 album The End, So Far.