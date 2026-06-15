Marillion bassist Pete Trewavas unveils new Edison's Children album

Edison's Children, the band featuring Marillion and Transatlantic bassist Pete Trewavas, Rick Armstrong (son of legendary astronaut Neil) and Hollywood SFX technician Eric Blackwood, have announced that they will release their fifth studio album, A Light In Ethereal Night, on September 4, through Random Disturbance Records.

The new album picks up where 2011's In The Last Waking Moments left off, with that album's protagonist left wondering whether he'd been abducted by aliens or was drifting into madness in the final 15-minute track, The Awakening.

The album features contributions from drummers Henry Rogers and Dan Hogarth and guitarist Robin Boult. Giorgio Tsoukalos, David Childress, Jason Martell, and William Henry from the History Channel show Ancient Aliens, as well as the voices of prominent UFO, UAP & OVNI investigators.

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“We want the listener to feel what it would actually be like, not wonder from a distance," explains Armstrong. "We want them to experience the mix of awe and dread… the electric atmosphere you’d feel rising up out of the ether!”

“The moment the world descends on that farm, the story stops being about one man and becomes about all of us," adds Trewavas. The intimacy of the story explodes into something enormous. As a musician, that kind of intense dynamic shift is everything.”

“We wrote the first album when this subject still made people uncomfortable," comments Blackwood. "Much has changed. Governmental documents are being declassified in a monumental movement dubbed “Disclosure”; astrophysicists are now concentrating on anomalous areas of “high strangeness”; and a significant number of people are demanding that our governments become more forthcoming and transparent. This album feels more relevant today than ever. The world has caught up with the story we were already telling.”

A Light In Ethereal Night will be available on CD, 180g vinyl (remastered for enhanced bass by Andy Van Dette, who's worked with Rush and Porcupine Tree) and streaming services.

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Pre-order A Light In Ethereal Night.

Edison's Children: A Light In Ethereal Night

1. The 31

2. From Out Of The Ether

3. The Day After

4. Pathogen

5. Interlaced

6. Threnody Parts I-II of X