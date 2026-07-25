In 2016 Peter Gabriel reissued his solo albums So, Us and Up – providing Prog with the opportunity to tell the story of the ex-Genesis singer’s turn to the dark side of music.

In May 1986, Peter Gabriel released his fifth studio album. In the UK, it was the first to be given a title, rather than just his name. Unlike those four, So became a global phenomenon because it contained a track called Sledgehammer and another called Don’t Give Up. The Stax-inspired elation of the former was matched by the Kate Bush-assisted introspection of the latter. Soon the album was topping the chart in the UK and nestling in the runner-up slot in the US.

So gave Gabriel the financial freedom to match the artistic independence he’d enjoyed ever since he left Genesis in 1975. A performer with some of the loftiest ideas in popular music, Gabriel had faced bankruptcy in 1982 and had to be bailed out by his old group after the artistic triumph, yet commercial catastrophe, of his first World Of Music And Dance (WOMAD) Festival. As a perfectionist who spent increasingly long periods making albums, the monetary security of an enormous hit record was exactly what Gabriel needed.

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Taking the advice of his then-manager Gail Colson, Gabriel sank his cash into his Real World studio complex and label in Wiltshire. From the 200-year-old converted mill he would mastermind his operations: A&R some of the most innovative music from around the globe; keep an eye on WOMAD, now becoming one of the world’s most successful festivals; have his own studio ready and waiting for his often idiosyncratic recording methods; and finally, resume the business of being a pop star. The last part was to take the longest time.

Gabriel’s first releases on Real World were the groundbreaking Passion: Music For The Last Temptation Of Christ in June 1989, and then his first hits collection, Shaking The Tree: Sixteen Golden Greats in November 1990. Passion was an incredible piece of music that began life as the film soundtrack for Martin Scorsese’s controversial motion picture, but then took on a life of its own. With typical Gabriel disregard for timelines, the soundtrack appeared a year after the film – blending folk, world music and ambient, it garnered a Grammy Award in the New Age (how very of its era) category in 1990.

Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer (HD version) - YouTube Watch On

But there was great demand for a new pop album. If he’d had released So II at the time, he’d probably still be one of the world’s biggest-selling stars – but Gabriel being Gabriel, the album that began to take shape was one of the deepest, darkest records he would ever make. Now there loomed the shadow of following up ‘the hit,’ although it didn’t affect everyone. “For those of us in the band, or playing back‑up on the album, there’s never any of the pressure that the artist might be feeling,” long-term bassist Tony Levin says. “With Peter, it’s always just a thrill to be part of some of his new music.”

When Us was released in September 1992, So was six years old; a lifetime in pop music terms. The world had turned. It was the first Peter Gabriel album specifically made for CD – its 10 songs ran for just under an hour, and had to be offered in vinyl as a double album. Its gestation period was lengthy, with recording beginning soon after So. Daniel Lanois returned as Gabriel’s co-producer.

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“The first record I did for Peter was the soundtrack for Birdy,” Lanois says. “At that time he was living in a tiny village. When I first saw Peter at the end of the lane, I’d never met him; but when I shook his hand, I thought, ‘I’m with somebody I already know – let’s pick up from where we left off.’ He liked Birdy and he asked if I’d stay on to work on his song record.”

After the runaway success of said song record Us, Lanois returned to Bath – only this time to the new Real World studio. The Canadian had first worked with Brian Eno in the early 80s, and came to wider recognition as co-producer with Eno of U2’s The Unforgettable Fire. In the period between So and Us, Lanois’ star, like Gabriel’s, had risen high in the firmament, working with U2 again on The Joshua Tree and Achtung Baby. Beyond this, he had become the go-to studio helmsman with acts such as The Neville Brothers, Robbie Robertson and Bob Dylan. “I was a kid then – I had a lot of power,” Lanois says with some understatement.

Unlike So, which had a variety of recording approaches, many adding rhythm tracks to Gabriel’s piano sketches, “We had the players from the beginning,” Lanois states. “It’s always a nice thing because you get a natural ebb and flow with the musicians in the room with you. When the singer sings, you catch the moment.”

Peter Gabriel - Don't Give Up (ft. Kate Bush) - YouTube Watch On

“I remember that the musical relationship between Peter and Daniel seemed just right to make a creative album,” bassist Levin says. “The tracks ended up being pretty diverse.”

However, there was a lot going on. “I trusted in Peter and what he was going through emotionally – there is no doubt about the truth that is in that record,” Lanois says. “But it was a tough record to make because of distractions – too many board meetings, architects going round with drawings, feeding the ducks. It was a frustrating time. I don’t like distractions very much, I’ve seen distractions destroy a lot of careers.”

One thing was clear: the new album was going to be very bald emotionally. “I see Us as a continuation of something we agreed on with So – to strip away any kind of a veil,” Lanois says. “I didn’t want Peter to be hiding behind a mask. He had done so literally in the past. No veils any more. He agreed with me. We went on to make touching music on So. That philosophy came on into Us, and became more revealing.”

Much of this record is about relationships. I am dedicating it to all those who have taught me about loving and being loved Peter Gabriel

Us dwells on the breakdown of Gabriel’s long-term marriage to his wife Jill, from whom he’d split in 1987, his star-crossed affair with film actor Rosanna Arquette and his communication breakdown with his daughter Melanie. He always kept things light in his public persona – although he was searingly honest when asked in 1989 on TV show Star Test, “What’s the one thing in your life that you most would like but don’t have?” He replied, “Right now?” and stared into the camera. “A happy family.”

“I let my emotions go in this album,” Gabriel told The Independent. “They’re very evident.” To leave the listener with no doubt about the album’s content, Gabriel wrote this searingly honest sleevenote: “Much of this record is about relationships. I am dedicating it to all those who have taught me about loving and being loved. Especially to my parents, Ralph and Irene. To Jill, for giving me so much in all the time we were growing up together. To Rosanna for all her love and support that I didn’t properly acknowledge. And to my daughters Anna and Melanie, my pride and joy.”

It also acknowledged that he’d spent time in therapy, by thanking ‘the group’ and providing their first names. As a result, Us was a complex, strange and interesting album, made with over 50 musicians and recorded between October 1989 and June 1992 at Real World, in New Orleans and Dakar.