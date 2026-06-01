“It’s a veritable smorgasbord of musicality for the curious and a buffet of favourites for the fans.” Career-spanning Frank Zappa collection to be released on vinyl for the very first time

Frank Zappa's 2016 compilation, ZAPPAtite – Frank Zappa’s Tastiest Tracks, will be released through Zappa Records/UMe on July 17, on vinyl for the very first time.

The career-spanning collection was originally released on CD in 2016 and features some of Zappa’s best-known and best-loved compositions and was viewed as a gateway into the visionary musician’s many sonic worlds.

“This isn’t a greatest hits album, as Frank didn’t really have ‘hits,’ per se, nor is it a ‘best of,’ since it would be impossible to fit so much awesome onto one disc,” says Ahmet Zappa. “It’s a veritable smorgasbord of musicality for the curious and a buffet of favourites for the fans.”

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The album is divided into four courses — Appetizers, Entrées, Second Course and Desserts — and the food-centric theme carries throughout the artwork, which features Zappa in a diner on the cover, a tracklist designed like a menu.

ZAPPAtite – Frank Zappa’s Tastiest Tracks will be available as a 2LP set on black vinyl and a limited-edition 2LP colour exclusive on pink swirl vinyl, both featuring a gatefold jacket and “menu” insert. The CD version will once again be available.

(Image credit: Zappa records/UMe)

Frank Zappa: ZAPPAtite – Frank Zappa’s Tastiest Tracks

LP1

Side A APPETIZERS

1. I’m The Slime

2. Dirty Love

3. Dancing Fool

4. Trouble Every Day

5. Peaches En Regalia

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Side B ENTRÉES

6. Tell Me You Love Me

7. Bobby Brown Goes Down

8. You Are What You Is

9. Valley Girl

10. Joe’s Garage

LP2

Side C SECOND COURSE

11. Cosmik Debris

12. Sofa No. 1

13. Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow (Single Version)

14. Titties & Beer

Side D DESSERT

15. G-Spot Tornado

16. Cocaine Decisions

17. Zoot Allures

18. Strictly Genteel