“It’s a veritable smorgasbord of musicality for the curious and a buffet of favourites for the fans.” Career-spanning Frank Zappa collection to be released on vinyl for the very first time
ZAPPAtite – Frank Zappa’s Tastiest Tracks will be available on coloured and black vinyl for the very first time and released in July
Frank Zappa's 2016 compilation, ZAPPAtite – Frank Zappa’s Tastiest Tracks, will be released through Zappa Records/UMe on July 17, on vinyl for the very first time.
The career-spanning collection was originally released on CD in 2016 and features some of Zappa’s best-known and best-loved compositions and was viewed as a gateway into the visionary musician’s many sonic worlds.
“This isn’t a greatest hits album, as Frank didn’t really have ‘hits,’ per se, nor is it a ‘best of,’ since it would be impossible to fit so much awesome onto one disc,” says Ahmet Zappa. “It’s a veritable smorgasbord of musicality for the curious and a buffet of favourites for the fans.”
The album is divided into four courses — Appetizers, Entrées, Second Course and Desserts — and the food-centric theme carries throughout the artwork, which features Zappa in a diner on the cover, a tracklist designed like a menu.
ZAPPAtite – Frank Zappa’s Tastiest Tracks will be available as a 2LP set on black vinyl and a limited-edition 2LP colour exclusive on pink swirl vinyl, both featuring a gatefold jacket and “menu” insert. The CD version will once again be available.
Frank Zappa: ZAPPAtite – Frank Zappa’s Tastiest Tracks
LP1
Side A APPETIZERS
1. I’m The Slime
2. Dirty Love
3. Dancing Fool
4. Trouble Every Day
5. Peaches En Regalia
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Side B ENTRÉES
6. Tell Me You Love Me
7. Bobby Brown Goes Down
8. You Are What You Is
9. Valley Girl
10. Joe’s Garage
LP2
Side C SECOND COURSE
11. Cosmik Debris
12. Sofa No. 1
13. Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow (Single Version)
14. Titties & Beer
Side D DESSERT
15. G-Spot Tornado
16. Cocaine Decisions
17. Zoot Allures
18. Strictly Genteel
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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