"You haven't lived until you've burned a condom. They go up quite well." Beatles icon Sir Paul McCartney recalls cinema stunt that saw him deported from Germany

Sir Paul McCartney has recalled an infamous incident in Berlin in which he set fire to a condom and was locked up before being deported.

The stunt was he and then Beatles drummer Pete Best's protest at the grim accommodation they were given in the German city in 1960.

The young band were staying in a room at a cinema and had to share the toilet with moviegoers. Unhappy at the situation, McCartney and Best hatched a plan to make their displeasure known.

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On a new episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg's hugely popular series Chicken Shop Date, British icon Sir Paul humorously recounts the incident.

He says: "That is true. We were in Hamburg. It was me and our old drummer Pete Best, we were rooming together.

"It was really dingy, concrete walls. It was terrible.

"It was at the back of a cinema and you used to get patrons coming in – our toilet was the cinema toilet. So we'd be shaving and stuff, 'Guten Morgen.' They'd all be coming in.

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"As an act of defiance at these terrible lodgings, Pete had a condom on him. And so we took it out and we lit it. And they go up quite well.

"You've never burned a condom? Oh, you haven't lived until you've burned a condom."

Elsewhere in the interview, McCartney discusses drugs, love, standing on his head and buying a touching gift for his late wife Linda after being inspired by Aristotle Onassis.

McCartney released his new solo album The Boys of Dungeon Lane this week.