Billy Gibbons and Keith Urban join forces on fuzz-friendly new single Brown Paper Bag
Billy F. Gibbons: Now even grizzlier than before
ZZ Top guitarist Billy F Gibbons has released a new solo single.
With country star Keith Urban providing what the bearded one describes as some "good-ass" guitar, Brown Paper Bag continues Gibbons' smooth path into elder-statesman grizzle, being fuzzier and slinkier than a song by a man in his mid-70s has any right to be.
There's no news of an album, but no sign of the great man slowing down, either: Last year he played 140 shows with ZZ Top and with his solo band, who also performed in Ireland over the weekend at the Rory Gallagher Tribute Festival in Donegal.
ZZ Top haven't released an album of new material since 2012's La Futura, but Gibbons remains on familiar terms with the recording studio, having released three solo albums (2015's Perfectamundo, 2018's The Big Bad Blues and 2021's Hardware) in the years since.
Gibbons also stars on 7 Hombres, Una Noche, En Vivo En El Luna Park, Celebrando Sus 35 Años, a live album released by Argentine blues band La Mississippi last year.
In October, Gibbons will be embarking on this year's Rock The Boat cruise, which sets sail on October 25 from Sydney, Australia. The ZZ Top man will be accompanied by his Kings Of Chaos supergroup, which also includes Glenn Hughes, Nuno Bettencourt, Robin Zander, Phil X, Matt Sorum and James Lomenzo. Limited tickets remain.
ZZ Top begin the European leg of their Dos Amigos Tour in Finland later this month and will return to the US for more shows in August. Full dates below.
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ZZ Top: Dos Amigos Tour 2026
Jun 24: Helsinki Veikkaus Arena, Finland
Jun 28: Trondheim Sverresborg, Norway
Jun 30: Malmö Arena, Sweden
Jul 02: Hamburg Stadtpark Open Air, Germany
Jul 03: Friedberg Seewiese, Germany
Jul 04: Northeim Waldbühne Northeim, Germany
Jul 06: Pardubice Enteria arena, Czechia
Jul 07: St. Pölten VAZ St. Pölten, Austria
Jul 09: Brussels National Forest, Belgium
Jul 10: Esch-sur-alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Jul 11: Weert Evenemententerrein Weert-Noord, Netherlands
Jul 13: Regensburg Jahnstadion Regensburg, Germany
Jul 15: Paris Adidas Arena, France
Jul 19: Barcelona Barts Festival 2026, Spain
Jul 22: Valencia FAR València 2026, Spain
Aug 04: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA
Aug 07: Fresno Saroyan Theatre, CA
Aug 08: Saratoga The Mountain Winery, CA
Aug 09: Modesto The Fruit Yard Amphitheater, CA
Aug 11: Redmond Marymoor Park Concerts, WA
Aug 14: Ridgefield Ilani Cowlitz Ballroom, WA
Aug 18: Sandy Sandy Amphitheater, UT
Aug 19: Colorado Springs Pikes Peak Center, CO
Aug 22: Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater, TX
Aug 23: Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater, TX
Aug 26: Grand Rapids Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, MI
Aug 28: Battle Creek Firekeepers Casino, MI
Aug 29: Terre Haute The Mill, IN
Aug 30: Kettering Fraze Pavilion, OH
Sep 04: Essex Junction Champlain Valley Exposition, VT
Sep 05: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH
Sep 06: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME
Sep 09: Lynn Lynn Memorial Auditorium, MA
Sep 11: Solomons Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/Max One Waterside Pavilion, MD
Sep 12: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT
Sep 13: Hyannis Cape Cod Melody Tent, MA
Sep 15: Lancaster American Music Theatre, PA
Sep 18: Wilmington Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, NC
Sep 19: Lagrange Sweetland Amphitheatre, GA
Nov 09: Zapopan Auditorio Telmex, Mexico
Nov 11: Ciudad De México Auditorio Nacional, Mexico
Nov 13: Monterrey Auditorio Banamex, Mexico
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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