ZZ Top guitarist Billy F Gibbons has released a new solo single.

With country star Keith Urban providing what the bearded one describes as some "good-ass" guitar, Brown Paper Bag continues Gibbons' smooth path into elder-statesman grizzle, being fuzzier and slinkier than a song by a man in his mid-70s has any right to be.

There's no news of an album, but no sign of the great man slowing down, either: Last year he played 140 shows with ZZ Top and with his solo band, who also performed in Ireland over the weekend at the Rory Gallagher Tribute Festival in Donegal.

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ZZ Top haven't released an album of new material since 2012's La Futura, but Gibbons remains on familiar terms with the recording studio, having released three solo albums (2015's Perfectamundo, 2018's The Big Bad Blues and 2021's Hardware) in the years since.

Gibbons also stars on 7 Hombres, Una Noche, En Vivo En El Luna Park, Celebrando Sus 35 Años, a live album released by Argentine blues band La Mississippi last year.

In October, Gibbons will be embarking on this year's Rock The Boat cruise, which sets sail on October 25 from Sydney, Australia. The ZZ Top man will be accompanied by his Kings Of Chaos supergroup, which also includes Glenn Hughes, Nuno Bettencourt, Robin Zander, Phil X, Matt Sorum and James Lomenzo. Limited tickets remain.

ZZ Top begin the European leg of their Dos Amigos Tour in Finland later this month and will return to the US for more shows in August. Full dates below.

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Billy F Gibbons - Brown Paper Bag feat. Keith Urban (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

ZZ Top: Dos Amigos Tour 2026

Jun 24: Helsinki Veikkaus Arena, Finland

Jun 28: Trondheim Sverresborg, Norway

Jun 30: Malmö Arena, Sweden

Jul 02: Hamburg Stadtpark Open Air, Germany

Jul 03: Friedberg Seewiese, Germany

Jul 04: Northeim Waldbühne Northeim, Germany

Jul 06: Pardubice Enteria arena, Czechia

Jul 07: St. Pölten VAZ St. Pölten, Austria

Jul 09: Brussels National Forest, Belgium

Jul 10: Esch-sur-alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jul 11: Weert Evenemententerrein Weert-Noord, Netherlands

Jul 13: Regensburg Jahnstadion Regensburg, Germany

Jul 15: Paris Adidas Arena, France

Jul 19: Barcelona Barts Festival 2026, Spain

Jul 22: Valencia FAR València 2026, Spain

Aug 04: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 07: Fresno Saroyan Theatre, CA

Aug 08: Saratoga The Mountain Winery, CA

Aug 09: Modesto The Fruit Yard Amphitheater, CA

Aug 11: Redmond Marymoor Park Concerts, WA

Aug 14: Ridgefield Ilani Cowlitz Ballroom, WA

Aug 18: Sandy Sandy Amphitheater, UT

Aug 19: Colorado Springs Pikes Peak Center, CO

Aug 22: Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater, TX

Aug 23: Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater, TX

Aug 26: Grand Rapids Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, MI

Aug 28: Battle Creek Firekeepers Casino, MI

Aug 29: Terre Haute The Mill, IN

Aug 30: Kettering Fraze Pavilion, OH

Sep 04: Essex Junction Champlain Valley Exposition, VT

Sep 05: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH

Sep 06: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME

Sep 09: Lynn Lynn Memorial Auditorium, MA

Sep 11: Solomons Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/Max One Waterside Pavilion, MD

Sep 12: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Sep 13: Hyannis Cape Cod Melody Tent, MA

Sep 15: Lancaster American Music Theatre, PA

Sep 18: Wilmington Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, NC

Sep 19: Lagrange Sweetland Amphitheatre, GA

Nov 09: Zapopan Auditorio Telmex, Mexico

Nov 11: Ciudad De México Auditorio Nacional, Mexico

Nov 13: Monterrey Auditorio Banamex, Mexico

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