First two Roger Hodgson solo albums to get half-speed remaster treatment

Former Supertramp co-frontman Roger Hodgson's first two solo albums, In The Eye Of The Storm and Hai Hai, have been remastered at half-speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios and will be reissued through Universal Records on August 21.

Following on from the recent Supertamp series of vinyl reissues, both featuring artwork faithful to the original releases.

Hodgson left Supertramp when their 1983 tour in support of the previous year's ...Famous Last Words... culminated in September, to spend more time with his family, having recently relocated from Los Angeles to Northern California. He'd recorded a solo album, Sleeping With the Enemy, prior to ...Famous Last Words..., but decided against releasing it.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

He released what became his debut solo album, In The Eye Of The Storm, in 1984. Selling over two million copies, it remains his best-selling solo release. Hai Hai followed three years later, although prior to the album's release, Hodgson broke both wrists falling from a loft at his home and could not promote the album sufficiently. The album featured Land Ho, a song he and Rick Davies had written for Supertramp in 1974, but never used.

Hodgson worked with Trevor Rabin in 1990, co-writing the Yes song Walls that featured on the band's 1994 album Talk, as well as Rabin's 2003 archival release 90124, but he declined an offer to replace Jon Anderson in the band. Since then, he's released one more solo album, Open The Door in 2000 and two live releases, Rites Of Passage in 1997, which featured five previously unrecorded songs and a rare guest appearance from Supertramp's John Helliwell, and Classics Live in 2010.

Pre-order here.

(Image credit: UMc)

In The Eye Of The Storm

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Side One

1. Had A Dream (Sleeping With The Enemy)

2. In Jeopardy

3. Lovers In The Wind

4. Hooked On A Problem

Side Two

1. Give Me Love, Give Me Life

2. I'm Not Afraid

3. Only Because Of You

Hai Hai

Side One

1. Right Place

2. My Magazine

3. London

4. You Make Me Love You

5. Hai Hai