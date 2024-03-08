Streaming media company Hulu have published the first trailer for the upcoming four-part series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

According to the broadcaster, the series will chronicle "the epic past and uncertain future of one of the most recognizable bands in the world and its frontman Jon Bon Jovi", and promises to leave no stone unturned, addressing the singer's well-documented problems with his singing voice. Or, as they put it, "A 40-year odyssey of rock and roll idolatry on the precipice as a vocal injury threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt."

Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” is directed and executive produced by Gotham Chopra, whose previous work includes films about basketball stars Kobe Bryant, Lebron James, Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook, and NFL legend Tom Brady, plus a docuseries about rapper Wiz Khalifa.

The series includes interviews with current Bon Jovi band members Jon Bon Jovi, Tico Torres, David Bryan and Phil X, as well as former guitarist Richie Sambora and fellow New Jerseyite Bruce Springsteen. It'll be available via Hulu in North America from April 26, as well as Disney+ Internationally and Star+ in Latin America.

In other Bon Jovi news, the band recently launched Backstage with Bon Jovi, a digital archive that takes the form of a series of 3D rooms, each filled with "greatest hits, behind-the-scenes snippets, interviews, and personal mementoes."

"This is a labour of love, meticulously curated to bring you the very best of Bon Jovi’s history," says Jon Bon Jovi. "More than just a collection of memories, it’s a place for us to connect and celebrate together."

The archive is open for business now.