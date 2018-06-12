Win tickets to see Yes and Roger Hodgson at Stone Free Festival

This year's Stone Free Festival is kicking off at The 02 in North Greenwich, London this weekend. With a multitude of stages, there will be sets from some of rock's true greats, including Yes featuring Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman as they celebrate the band's 50-year anniversary, Supertramp legend Roger Hodgson's only UK show, Joanna Shaw Taylor, Anathema, Richie Kotzen, Tyketto, Ginger Wildheart and many, many more. It's sure to be a show you won't want to miss.

That's where we come in. Tickets for the festival are on sale now, but we've got five pairs of tickets for the Sunday event to give away.

The competition will close on Friday June 15th at 7am, so winners will need to be ready to get to London the following Sunday (17 June). Travel and accommodation are not included in the prize.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the question below. Good luck!