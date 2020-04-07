Watch: Matt Heafy talks Tiger King, new Trivium and Ascendancy

Isolation is taking its toll on many of us, but here at Hammer we are always thinking up new ways to keep you guys (and ourselves!) entertained. Editor Merl was due to be catching up with Trivium's exuberant frontman Mr Matt Heafy this week, here in London. But, due to the obvious global circumstances, Heafy is stuck back home in Florida.

Instead of postponing the interview, Merl got online and spoke to Matt, live from the sunshine state, for an exclusive bonus podcast.

Watch the pair discuss the fifteen year anniversary of Trivium's second studio album Ascendancy, their forthcoming new record What The Dead Men Say (out April 24 via Roadrunner Records) and the Netflix hit that's on everybody's mind: Tiger King.

Thank the Dark Lord for technology!

Check it out below, and if you're still keen for more top-notch entertainment, give Trivium's ultimate playlist for staying inside a listen.

Trivium's new album, What The Dead Men Say, will be released on April 24 via Roadrunner.