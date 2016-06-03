Watch Dogs 2 Confirmed By Branded Merchandise?

YouTube has become an increasingly powerful channel in the gaming world, with well-known YouTubers invited to the launch of the biggest games and covering all of the major events. As the majority of YouTubers are independent, rather than part of a media organisation, this can sometimes have unanticipated consequences.

YouTuber TheRadBrad is a case in point when he posted a photo of a (very nice) pair of Watch Dogs 2 branded sunglasses that he received from Ubisoft.

We already know that Ubisoft’s E3 press conference is going to be light on their cornerstone franchises this year, with no Assassin’s Creed game in 2016. This has left much of the gaming community wondering what will fill the void.

Watch Dogs may not have been particularly well received by critics but it set new records for the French publisher as their biggest new franchise to date. This more or less guaranteed that the game would be getting a sequel regardless of review scores.

The game wasn’t all that bad though and it did have some killer (and metal) moments including a shootout in a robot-filled junkyard to Ministry’s Jesus Built My Hotrod. Here’s hoping the next game will feature more of the same.