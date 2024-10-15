Toto are one of many bands who, while never being entirely prog, have operated on the cusp of the genre. Guitarist. In 2015 as we discussed the subject with some of the members, guitarist Steve Lukather said: “All of us grew up on 70s giants like Yes, Genesis and Pink Floyd. And we got a lot of inspiration for our vocal from Gentle Giant.” To accompany that article we presented a short list of Toto’s proggiest moments.

Hdyra (from Hydra, 1979)

After a debut that focussed more on the pop, funk and classic rock side of the band, their 1979 follow-up kicked off with this dramatic title track. Building from the atmospheric orchestration of the intro, the next seven minutes deliver offbeat verses and a stunning chorus, punctuated by Lukather’s gritty guitar riffs, Steve Porcaro’s synths and an instrumental section that became the basis for both the late Jeff Porcaro and successor Simon Phillips to build their drum solos around. Throw in David Paich’s vocals and the big harmonies and you have a perfect blend of epic songwriting and virtuoso musicianship.

Toto - Hydra - YouTube Watch On

Dune (1984)

It may have seemed like an odd choice at the time, but when Toto were picked to write the soundtrack for David Lynch’s 1984 adaption of Frank Herbert’s Dune novel, few could have predicted the results. Equal parts dramatic and ambient, the esoteric music matched the strangeness of the film perfectly, garnering praise from even the most sceptical of critics.

While it’s something they haven’t tried again since, orchestral themes and arrangements are something they’ve incorporated into their own music on a regular basis, and to great effect.

Main Title - YouTube Watch On

Dave’s Gone Skiing (from Tambu, 1995)

Tucked away near the end of the otherwise mellow 1995 album Tambu, the instrumental Dave’s Gone Skiing is a lively fusion workout and one of the band’s most adventurous tracks. As it was their first release since the tragic death of Jeff Porcaro, the song heavily features Phillips’ more progressive approach, with Lukather and Paich weaving off-kilter melodies and trading jazzy solos over Phillips’ and bassist Mike Porcaro’s jerky rhythms.

Amusingly it was picked as the flip-side to the chart ballad I Will Remember, which must have confused their casual fans no end.

Dave's Gone Skiing - YouTube Watch On

Better World (from Mindfields, 1999)

Following the reunion with original vocalist Bobby Kimball, 1999’s Mindfields was one of their most eclectic records, and Better World one of its highlights. A jazzy intro and Paich’s Emerson-like piano runs give way to a lengthy atmospheric tune that Pink Floyd would have been proud of.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Steve Lukather provides the emotional vocals and the stunning guitar solos, this accompanying video showing how easily the band make even their trickiest songs work in front of a live audience.

Falling In Between (from Falling In Between, 2006)

Toto studio albums have become few and far between – but they’ve usually been worth the wait. Released in 2006, Falling In Between was another strong release, the progressive metal riffs of the title track a direct result of Lukather’s friendship with fellow Music Man endorsee John Petrucci.

The staccato guitar parts drive a song that’s one of their most powerful statements, the tricky ensemble parts and eastern-tinged melodies are complemented by Bobby Kimball’s gutsy vocal. Suffice to say that it’s become a staple in their live set.

Toto - Falling in Between (From "Falling in Between Live") - YouTube Watch On

Great Expectations (from Toto XIV, 2015)

The plaudits have been flying around for XIV, an album that rolls back the years and can stand proudly amongst the best of their career. Containing two of their most progressive pieces, (the other is opener Running Out Of Time), it’s Great Expectations that has the most ambitious mix of styles and tempos, as well as that all-important longer running time.

A simple piano and vocal intro, a lively bit of pomp, a jazzy instrumental section and three lead vocalists in Paich, Lukather and Joseph Williams, all fit together to make this song a winner.