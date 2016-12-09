The Six Best New Songs You'll Hear All Week

Here are six tracks which tickled our tympanic membrane and cochlea in the most pleasing of ways during the last seven days.

Listen, enjoy and tell us your pick of the week in the comments below.

AT THE DRIVE-IN – Governed By Contagions

This is At The Drive-In’s first new song since 2000’s Relationship of Command. Time has not tempered their bite. While co-founding guitarist Jim Ward left the band in the spring – he has since been replaced by his Sparta bandmate and ex-Engine Down frontman Keeley Davis – the constituent parts that make up At The Drive-In’s sound are all still satisfyingly there: angular riffs, propulsive bass lines and off-kilter drumming provide a bed for Cedric Bixler-Zavala’s terrifying vision of the future. ‘Portrait of a family, force fed through tunnel straws, singing cannibal hymns of the bourgeoisie’, he barks before the first chorus. Sleep well.

ARCANE ROOTS – Curtains

Proggy math-rock types Arcane Roots have revealed this new track from what we hope will be their second full-length. Don’t get us wrong – the EPs they’ve released since 2013’s Blood & Chemistry LP have been great, but it’s just not enough, is it?

PHIL RUDD – Head Job

Former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd released his debut solo album in 2014, something that, through an unexpected turn of events, led to eight months of house arrest. He’s out now, and relaunching the record, so here’s hoping it’s a case of second time lucky and doesn’t get any more visits from New Zealand’s finest.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS – Sick Love

Back in June, the Red Hot Chili Peppers released their 11th full-length, The Getaway. This single from it has been given an awesome animated video by visual artist and singer/songwriter Beth Jeans Houghton. It’s especially recommended if you like Beavis & Butt-Head. And RHCP, obviously.

STONE SOUR – Zzyzx Rd.

We all know that Corey Taylor has one of the best voices in metal, and it’s interesting to hear that he he can do justice to a sweet piano ballad with a slightly country edge as well. The closing song of Stone Sour’s 2006 second record – which is getting the re-release treatment – is a real heartbreaker, so get your handkerchief ready.

GONE IS GONE – Dublin

The Mastodon/At The Drive-In/Queens Of The Stone Age supergroup have released this spectacularly creepy black and white video for this spectacularly creepy song. What’s more, both are beautiful, atmospheric and dark in equal measure.

