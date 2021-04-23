Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand unveils new band The L.I.F.E Project

With Stone Sour on hiatus, guitarist Josh Rand has launched his new band The L.I.F.E Project with debut single The Nothingness.

The new band sees Rand teaming up with Paralandra singer and guitarist Casandra Carson for the anthemic track.

"I'm so excited to announce The L.I.F.E. Project and to release 'The Nothingness'. Casandra and I are really proud of the music we've been making over the last year and can't wait to share it with the world,” says Rand.

Last year, Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor announced that the band were on ice for the foreseeable future while he and his bandmates worked on other projects.

Taylor says: “I feel like Stone Sour has kind of run its course for now. We all talked as a band and decided to kind of put Stone Sour on indefinite hiatus. That's the way it is.

“We've put it on the shelf for now. Everybody's going and doing their own thing.”