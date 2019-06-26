Vote for the best rock album of the year so far

"Rock is dead!" bleat the naysayers. "No it isn't!", say those who are actually listening.

2019 may not have seen music from the Big Guns. The much-rumoured AC/DC album hasn't surfaced (we're betting on 2020, to tie-in with the 40th anniversary of Back In Black). Guns N' Roses haven't released anything. Neither have Aerosmith. Or Metallica. Or Iron Maiden. There's been nothing from Deep Purple, or Rainbow, or any number of bands who might have filled album-of-the-year polls in decades past.

We're getting used to this. The marquee names make their money out on the road, with a single night's gate receipts supplying a band like Metallica with the kind of income a successful album might take months to generate.

So we look towards new music. And for anyone open-minded enough to keep exploring, anyone still excited by the prospect of hearing something they haven't heard before, 2019 has seen a bumper crop.

Below, we've listed the albums released in 2019 that received a score of 7/10 or above in Classic Rock. We're not claiming it's a definitive list, by any means, but it's a good place to start and we've left a space at the bottom to fill in a choice of your own.

You can choose up to 10 albums. And if you add your own at the bottom, please use the format artist name: album name.