Record Store Day, June 18: the 44 best releases

We've only just finished replenishing our bank accounts from the Record Store Day celebrations that took place back in April, and yet here we are again. Drop Day Two.

It's not really the second Record Store Day of the year. It's more of a second chance; a reaction to current pressures on manufacturing and shipping (we know of one reissue that was due for release in February 2021 but is now due to ship at the end of December this year), and it gives labels an opportunity to get delayed stock into the stores.

Apart from that, it's business as usual. Queues will form. Early risers will clean up. And the flippers will be out in force, advertising stock on eBay and Discogs at hefty mark-ups well before most of us have missed out on paying regular prices. Despite this, Record Store Day definitely remains A Good Thing. It's the biggest day of the year for many independent retailers, and they've been hit particularly hard over the last two years and more.

So go out, and remember: not all titles will be available at all stores; some titles may only be available in certain regions; and there's every chance that fella who arrived five minutes before you will pick up the last copy of that Keith Richards cassette you've got your eye on.

See you in the queue.

A Place To Bury Strangers: Keep Slipping Away 2022 (LP)

Be Bop Deluxe: Live In The Air Age (3 x LP)

Billy Bragg: Life's A Riot With Spy vs Spy (30th Anniversary Edition) (LP)

Billy F Gibbons: Hardware [Deluxe Edition] (CD Box Set)

Collective Soul - Disciplined Breakdown (LP)

Crass: Crass Big A Little A / You're Already Dead (12")

Creedence Clearwater Revival: Travelin' Band (Live At Royal Albert Hall, 1970) (7")

Dio: Double Dose of Donington (12")

Emerson, Lake & Palmer: Trilogy (LP)

Field Music: Plumb (LP)

G.B.H.: City Baby Attacked By Rats (LP)

Gerard Way: Hesitant Alien (LP)

Halestorm: Back From The Dead (LP)

Jerry Garcia Acoustic Band: Ragged But Right (2 x LP)

Keith Richards: Talk is Cheap / Live At The Hollywood Palladium (2 x Cassette)

Mike Watt + Larry Mullins: Fun House (7")

My Morning Jacket: Live From RCA Studio A (Jim James Acoustic) (LP)

Paul McCartney/St. Vincent: Women and Wives (12")

Pearl Jam: Live on Two Legs (2 x LP)

Peter Gabriel: Live Blood (3 x LP)

Prince: The Gold Experience (2 x LP)

Ramones: The Sire LPs 1981-1989 (7 x LP)

Slash (feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators): Live At Studios 60 (2 x LP)

Steve Hackett: The Tokyo Tapes (3 x LP)

Sun's Signature: Sun's Signature (12")

Super Furry Animals: (Brawd Bach) - Rings Around the World (LP)

Supergrass: Moving (12")

Surfbort: Keep On Truckin' (LP)

Suzi Quatro: Suzi Quatro [Deluxe Edition] (2 x LP)

Sweet - Platinum Rare VOL 2 (2 x LP)

Tangerine Dream: Alpha Centauri (2 x LP)

Tangerine Dream: Live At Reims Cinema Opera (September 23rd, 1975) (2 x LP)

The Gun Club: Live At The Hacienda '83 (LP)

The Kinks: Waterloo Sunset EP (12")

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band: The Original Lost Elektra Sessions (Expanded) 3 x LP)

The Rationals: The Rationals (LP)

The Residents: Warning: Uninc - Live And Experimental Recordings 1971-1972 (2 x LP)

The Who: It's Hard (40th Anniversary) (2 x LP)

Various Artists: Go Ahead Punk...Make My Day (LP)

Virgin Prunes: Pagan Lovesong (40th Anniversary Edition) (12" Vinyl)

Voivod: Nothingface (LP)

Warrior Soul: Odds & Ends (LP)

Wilco: Cruel Country Pre-Release Limited Edition (2 x CD)

World Party: Seaview Records Presents: World Party - Curated By RSD (LP)

The latest vinyl deals and more (UK)

The latest vinyl deals and more (US)