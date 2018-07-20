The best deals on headphones in HMV's summer tech sale

Headphones used to be a thing that people didn't care about, but these days you can't take public transport without being surrounded by commuters wearing all sorts of fancy ear-wear.

There's headphones for sport, headphones that cancel noise, headphones that have wires, headphones that don't, headphones featuring the kind of bass that'll rock your senses into the next postcode, and our favourite sort: headphones that are on sale.

We've combed HMV's massive summer sale to find the very best headphone deals on offer. These might not be the audiophiles' choice of ultimate jug candy, but they are the best bargains we've found.

So save yourself a fortune, and glam up your head.

Skullcandy Crusher Bluetooth Headphones: was £139.99 now £99.99 We hope you like bass. These Crushers deliver Stereo Haptic Bass that can be fully customised to your preference and how much you want to detach your synapses. The battery on these badboys also lasts up to 40 hours, and there’s a built-in mic to answer your phone. Not bad, eh?View Deal

Beats By Dr Dre UrBeats Earphones: was £89.99 now £49.99 Made from hard chrome for increased durability, these Beats in-ears are designed to eliminate outside noise and enhance your listening experience. What’s more it has an inline remote and mic to control your music and make calls, and four different fittings to keep them snug in your lugs.View Deal

Soul Transform Sports Headphones: was £99.99 now £19.99 Ideal if you’re one of those gym enthusiasts they have now, the lightweight design ensures not to weigh you down during intense workouts and the earpads are moisture wicking, to keep you dry. There’s also a tangle-free cable and inline controller for instant access to your music.View Deal

Urbanears Plattan ADV Bluetooth headphones: was £99.99 now £29.99 These are Urbanears’ first bluetooth headphones, and they’re very swanky. There’s a swipe interface on the ear cup allowing you to skip track, adjust volume and answer calls with a simple touch. The battery also lasts for up to 14 hours before recharging, which ain’t too shabby.View Deal

Beats By Dre Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: was £249.99 now £149.99 Jam-packed with the award-winning Beats sound, these on-ear wireless headphones last for up to 40 hours – and with Fast Fuel technology, a 5-minute charge will give you three hours of playback! The cushioned ear cups also buffer any surrounding noise, giving you a fully immersive sound.View Deal

House Of Marley Uplift Midnight Earphones: was £29.99 now £14.99 These in-ear headphones are apparently made with "earth-friendly materials" including recycled plastics, recyclable metals, bamboo and Forest Stewardship Council-certified woods – which means you can rest easy in the knowledge you're saving the planet while enjoying their 8mm high-performance micro speaker. Win win.View Deal

Jays U-Jays Black/Gold iOS Headphones: was £99.99 now £19.99 It apparently took over two years to develop these slick looking badboys, which include Japanese silk, acoustic tuning filters and adaptive ear cushions in their build. No wonder their manufacturers call them "a seamless blend of balanced sound, lasting comfort and effortless aesthetics."View Deal

There are also great deals on turntables, bluetooth speakers and more in the HMV Summer Tech Sale.