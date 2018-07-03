The best Amazon deals for coloured vinyl box sets

What's better than vinyl? Boxes stuffed full with coloured vinyl, that's what. With that in mind, we've scoured Amazon's music department to bring you the best deals on the most interesting titles in their catalogue. Whether you're after a slab of B.B. King on blue, goth-tinged hues from the heart of Gothenburg, or multi-coloured Queen platters, we've got you covered.

Beatles - In The Beginning collector's edition box set

This collection of some of The Beatles earliest singles, including Love Me Do and My Bonnie, comes as five 7" red coloured vinyl records, housed in an attractive box. It's extra fancy, as it's limited to 2000 copies worldwide. Price: £29.95 View Deal

Queen - Complete Studio Album Vinyl Collection box set

The sheer ostentatiousness of this entire luxury-priced combo is what makes it so essential. That and the fact it includes Keep Yourself Alive, Brighton Rock, BoRap, Tie Your Mother Down, Hammer To Fall et al, all pressed in different colours, plus a big old book, 320kbps download codes and loads of surplus cardboard to sicken and crush your less affluent friends. Bottom line: it’s a truly magnificent chunk of kit, but nowhere near as dazzling, breathtaking and desirable as the timeless genius that’s pressed into its glorious grooves. Price: £502.16 View Deal

U.K. Subs - Their First Four Studio Albums vinyl box set

U.K. SUBS re-release their first four studio albums on deluxe edition 180gram coloured vinyl. Another Kind Of Blues has – you guessed it – been turned blue, while Brand New Age pops up in brown, Crash Course is in red and Diminished Responsibility comes in white. All four LPs are individually housed in their original sealed and custom stickered gatefold picture sleeves. Price: £116.00 View Deal

Gov't Mule - Shout! (Limited Coloured Marble 4LP)

Shout! features 11 tracks recorded by the band plus a bonus album featuring an all-star lineup of vocalists interpreting The Mule songs. Special guests Elvis Costello, Dr. John, Ben Harper, Toots Hibbert, Glenn Hughes, Jim James, Myles Kennedy, Dave Matthews, Grace Potter, Vintage Trouble's Ty Taylor and Steve Winwood. Now available again on limited coloured marble vinyl 4LP Boxset. Price: £26.60View Deal

In Flames - Sounds From The Heart Of Gothenburg vinyl box set

If you want goth, you've got it. In Flames break the rules, reinvent themselves with every album and are considered to be one of Gothenburg's brightest metal forces – the result of which is showcased in this Sounds From The Heart Of Gothenburg box set. The explosive live performance was recorded in November 2014, in front of a sold-out venue of 10,000 fans, right inside the Scandinavium – in the heart of their hometown Gothenburg, Sweden. Price: £35.99View Deal

PVRIS - White Noise (Deluxe Version)

This deluxe version includes the 10 original tracks from White Noise, as well as two new studio tracks: You And I and Empty. The bonus DVD contains nine exclusive music videos released since the initial release of White Noise in late 2014. Price: £18.99View Deal

B.B. King - Nothin' But… Bad Luck vinyl box set

This three-LP compilation documents B.B.King's breakthrough years, when, initially signed to the Bihari Brothers RPM label, he unleashed a torrent of superb recordings that would establish him as the world's most famous blues singer-guitarist. He made scores of remarkable recordings during his career – but the ones on this compilation represent that marvellous moment in time when Riley King and Lucille combined to make their indelible mark on the history of the blues. Price: £20.30View Deal

Phish - Live One vinyl box set

A Live One, Phish's inaugural live album, is available here for the first time on vinyl, in this limited edition 4-LP set. After five studio albums, A Live One captured and conveyed the magic of the band's improvisational live shows, and every song on the record (except Montana) has remained a staple of Phish shows ever since. A Live One was released by Elektra on June 27, 1995 on CD and cassette. It was the first Phish album to be certified gold, and remains Phish's best selling album. Each LP is pressed onto 180g vinyl and includes a free MP3 download of the album transferred from vinyl. Price: £121.21View Deal

The Acacia Strain - Coma Witch vinyl box set

The Acacia Strain's seventh album has become a deathcore classic since its release in 2014, and is now available as a double coloured vinyl box set, with the CD thrown in for free for good measure. Price: £22.32View Deal

Metallica - Hardwired: To Self-Destruct vinyl box set

Tenth studio album from the American heavy metal band, and their first in eight years. The album, which includes the singles Hardwired, Moth Into Flame and Atlas, Rise!, entered the UK Albums Chart at #2. This deluxe edition includes an additional third disc which features live tracks recorded at Rasputin Music in Berkeley in April 2016. Price: £82.16View Deal

Devo - Recombo DNA vinyl box set

For the first time ever on vinyl, Futurismo present an unmissable collection of studio demos and unreleased rare tracks that span DEVO’s entire recording career, from their original basement days to their famed Freedom Of Choice era, right the way through to unused demos from their last studio album, included as part of the six bonus tracks taken from the archives that have never been released, or even heard before. Price: £113.87View Deal

Joe Bonamassa - Live in Greenwich, London 2016 vinyl box set

A limited three-LP coloured vinyl-set (Red, Blue & White), capturing Bonamassa's tribute to the British Blues Explostion, performed at Greenwich Music Time in 2016. Price: £70.99 View Deal

Game Of Thrones Season 6 Vinyl Soundtrack

The music from the HBO series Game Of Thrones sixth season is composed by Ramin Djawadi, the composer best known for his Grammy-nominated score for Iron Man and movies such as Pacific Rim. This three-LP deluxe limited edition features coloured and etched 180 Gram audiophile vinyl. It's from the out of print first pressing of 2,000 worldwide, and comes individually numbered. Price: £77.99View Deal

