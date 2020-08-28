The best 104 releases you can buy on Record Store Day (Drop Day 1)

Like everything else, Record Store Day looks a little different this year. Originally scheduled for April, it was postponed until June as "unprecedented uncertainty" gripped the retail sector, and then spilt into three separate events as the high street failed to return to anything resembling normality.

Now it's scheduled to run across three dates – to accommodate social distancing measures – and the first is this Saturday, August 29.

Not only has the day become three different days, but the RSD releases have been split into three different "drops", and our highlights below are from the first drop.

Notable highlights include a double vinyl package of unreleased material by cult American psychedelic band The Fallen Angels, Return To Monster Planet by Australian space rock weirdo Steve Maxwell Von Braund, and a tantalising double 7" picture disc from the mighty Black Sabbath.

There are plenty more, and you'll have your own favourites – bear in mind that our highlights come from the UK list, and there are regional variations – but we hope you get what you're after. And keep those distances social.

Acid Mothers Temple - Nam Myo Ho Ren Ge Kyo (Double LP)

Amorphous Androgynous, The - A Monstrous Psychedelic Bubble (LP)

Annihilator -Triple Threat Unplugged (12" Picture disc)

Archers of Loaf - Raleigh Days b/w "Street Fighting Man" (7")

Art Brut- Modern Art (7")

Band Of Pain - A Clockwork Orange (LP)

Bastille - All This Bad Blood (2LP)

Ben Watt with Robert Wyatt - Summer Into Winter (12")

Biffy Clyro - The Modern Lepper / Modern Love (7" White Vinyl)

Black Keys, The - Let's Rock (2x Black LP)

Black Sabbath - Evil Woman / Wicked World & Paranoid / The Wizard (Double 7'' Picture Disc)

Brian Eno - Rams: Original Soundtrack Album (1LP White Vinyl)

Broken Bones - Dem Bones (LP)

Cat Stevens - But I Might Die Tonight (7" Single - light blue)

Cradle - The History (LP)

Cure, The - Bloodflowers (2LP Pic Disc)

Cure, The - Seventeen Seconds (1LP Picture Disc)

Damned, The - Evil Spirits (12 Inch Trans Green)

Dave Davies - Rock Bottom: Live at the Bottom Line (Remastered 20th Anniversary Limited Edition, Red & Silver 2LP)

David Bowie - ChangesNowBowie (1LP, single sleeve with full colour inner)

David Bowie - ChangesNowBowie (1CD Digipack)

David Bowie - I'm Only Dancing (The Soul Tour '74) (2LP widespine 2 inner sleeves)

David Bowie - I'm Only Dancing (The Soul Tour '74) (2CD Digipack)

Davy Graham - The Holly Kaleidoscope (LP)

Detroit Cobras, The - Feel Good (7" one side)

Devil's Witches - Guns, Drugs and Filthy Pictures (10")

Dio - Annica (12" picture disc)

Doctors Of Madness - Dark Times (LP)

Dr.John - Remedies (LP)

Elton John - Elton John (2LP transparent purple vinyl)

Emerson Lake and Palmer - Live at Waterloo Concert Field, Stanhope, New Jersey 1992 (1LP - "flame" coloured vinyl)

Esplendor Geometrico - Necrosis En La Poya (7")

Fallen Angels - Paradise Lost (Double LP / Hand Numbered Gatefold Sleeve / Booklet / Repro A3 Poster)

Feeder - Feeling A Moment (10" single - splatter vinyl

Field Music - Measure (Double LP colour)

Fight - A Small Deadly Space (LP)

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - End of Suffering Live to Vinyl (10")

Fraternity - Livestock (12" LP)

Fuzztones - Lysergic Emanations (LP Picture Disc)

Gary Clark Jr. - Pearl Cadillac (Feat Andra Day) (1 x 140g 12" clear & White vinyl single)

Ginger Wildheart - Excess GASS (LP)

Girl Band - Vicar Street Live (2LP Black)

Golden Earring - Radar Love (7" + Golden Earring Adapter)

Gong - Live! At Sheffield 1974 (Green Vinyl DLP)

Groundhogs, The - Split (2LP)

Gruff Rhys - (Don't) Welcome The Plague As A Blessing/ The Babelsberg Basement Files (LP, Split Coloured Black & White Vinyl)

Guided By Voices - Hold On Hope (10" EP)

Hawkwind - Quark, Strangeness & Charm (2LP)

Hawkwind - At The BBC 1972 (2LP)

Hayseed Dixie - Blast from the Grassed (LP)

Hiss Golden Messenger - Let the Light of the World Open Your Eyes (Alive at Spacebomb) (7")

Holger Czukay, Jaki Liebezeit, Jah Wobble - A Full Circle (2x10" (Triple Gatefold Sleeve – Ltd Edition)

Iggy Pop - Kiss My Blood (Live In Paris 1991) (Red & White Splatter Vinyl) (3LP Box Set)

Jethro Tull - Stormwatch 2 (1 LP black vinyl)

John Lennon - Instant Karma! (2020 Ultimate Mixes) (Black 7" Single)

John Massoni & Sonic Boom - The Sundowner Sessions (Army Green coloured heavyweight 180 gram audiophile vinyl LP)

Josephine Foster - This Coming Gladness (LP)

Judas Priest - British Steel (2 LP Vinyl)

Keith Cross & Peter Ross - Bored Civilians (LP)

Kinks, The - The Kink Kronikles (2LP - red vinyl)

Kip Moore - Slowheart / Underground (1x12" & 1x10")

Loop - Sevens (3X7" box)

Lothar And The Hand People - Machines: Amherst 1969 (CD/LP)

Magic Numbers, The - The Magic Numbers (Crystal Clear 2LP + 7”)

Magnum - Fully Loaded (LP)

Manic Street Preachers - Done & Dusted (12" Vinyl)

Mansun - The Dead Flowers Reject (LP)

Marc Bolan & T.Rex - Shadowhead (Purple vinyl LP)

Meatloaf - Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell (2LP Pic Disc)

Mellow Candle - Swaddling Songs (LP)

Membranes - Kiss Ass Godhead (Pink LP)

Menzingers, The - Chamberlain Waits (LP)

Motörhead - Ace Of Spades (Shaped 7" pic disc)

Nazareth - Love Hurts / This Flight Tonight (10" single - orange vinyl)

Nick Mason - See Emily Play / Vegetable Man (12" Vinyl)

North Sea Radio Orchestra - I A Moon (LP)

Ocean Colour Scene - One From The Modern (2LP Green Vinyl)

Operation Ivy - Energy (LP)

Opeth - Orchid (2LP 140 Gram, Pink Marble Swirl)

Pennywise - The Fuse (LP)

Pink Floyd - Arnold Layne (Live at Syd Barrett Tribute, 2007) (Black vinyl 7" one side etched)

Pretenders - Live! At The Paradise Theater, Boston 1980 (1 x 140g 12" Red vinyl album)

Primal Scream - Loaded (12" Single)

Raised Fist - Sound Of The Republic (LP)

Refused - Not Fit For Broadcasting (Live At The BBC) (Ultra-Clear 12 Inch)

Roxy Music - Roxy Music - The Steven Wilson Stereo Mix (1LP)

Shirley Collins & Davy Graham - Folk Roots, New Routes (LP)

Slint - Breadcrumb Trail b/w Good Morning, Captain (12" single)

Slowdive - Slowdive (12" EP)

Soft Boys, The - I Wanna Destroy You / Near The Soft Boys (40th Anniversary Edition) (2x7" Gatefold)

Spacemen 3 - Threebie 3 (Single vinyl LP)

Spectrum - Forever Alien (Double LP)

Status Quo - Ma Kelly's Greasy Spoon (LP - "fried egg" vinyl)

Steve Earle - Times Like These / It's About Blood (7")

Steve Maxwell Von Braund - The Return To Monster Planet (Vinyl LP)

Supergrass - Caught By The Fuzz (10" Single - recycled/coloured/speckled vinyl)

Tangerine Dream - Phaedra (Tangerine Vinyl 2LP)

Telescopes, The - Altered Perception (Double LP)

Tyrannosaurus Rex - Unicorn (1LP Coloured vinyl)

U2 - 11 O'Clock Tick Tock (4 track 12" EP)

Whiskey Myers - Firewater (2x12")

Whiskey Myers - Early Morning Shakes (2x12")

Who, The - Odds and Sods (2LP - Red /and Yellow)

Wipers, The - Is This Real? (Anniversary Edition: 1980 – 2020) (LP)