The 11 records that changed my life, by Bloody Beetroots' Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo

If you’re familiar with the work of electro dance-punk group The Bloody Beetroots, it should come as little surprise to you that when tasked with picking out the albums that most defined him and his career, founder Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo’s choices are a glorious, eclectic mixed bag.

Cherry picking the best from the worlds of punk, classic rock, electro and much more in between, Rifo’s predilection for genre-hopping is laid bare not just in these choices, but in The Bloody Beetroots’ latest album, The Great Electronic Swindle, which features guest turns from with Perry Farrell, Gallows, Maskarade, In Flames, Rival Sons and former Letlive. man Jason Aalon Butler, among many others.

Below, Rifo joins us to talk us through the albums which have most influenced his life in music.

Sex Pistols – Never Mind The Bollocks (1977)

“This was the first album I bought, a bit to celebrate the fact that I was born in 1977, a bit because I liked the yellow and the British punk. It’s a record that can not be missed in any music collection.”

Prince – Purple Rain (1984)

“A little genius who changed my way of writing music and how to use a giant reverb on the snare. I believe I’ve tried emulating that reverb at least 1000 times and I still can not make it [work] properly.”

Frank Zappa – The Man From Utopia (1983)

“Just because the guy who drew the cover (Tanino Liberatore – Italian author and illustrator) is the same guy who has been drawing for The Bloody Beetroots since day zero. There’s a connection and even a small quote – try Googling ‘Frank Zappa sitting on the toilet’ and ‘Romborama’… just saying.”

Wendy Carlos – Switched On Bach (1968)

“As a great fan of Bach I could not miss one of the first experiments of classical music translated into electronic. Definitely one of my favourite records that I’ll take to the grave.”

Rage Against The Machine – Rage Against The Machine (1992)

“One of the few records that still makes me want to jump and scream like crazy. Forever inimitable and forever will live as a revolution.”

AC/DC – Back In Black (1980)

“It has definitely influenced the writing of My Name Is Thunder with Nic Cester. Straight, powerful and timeless. It’s been hanging at the door of my studio as a saint for 10 years, black, beautiful and shiny.”

The Prodigy – The Fat Of The Land (1997)

“It’s the reason why I write electronic music. It’s the first really successful experiment of pissed rave music [which is] as powerful as a rock album. Nobody has ever released such a successful record in that musical landscape.”

The Chemical Brothers – Surrender (1999)

“This record captivated me for its continued progression. Beat after beat it leads you into a state of euphoria and anxiety that only Chemical Brothers can make you feel.”

Kraftwerk – The Man-Machine (1978)

“The undisputed masters of electronic music, a piece of history that cannot go uncited. My love for Kraftwerk goes beyond simply listening.”

Refused - The Shape Of Punk To Come (1998)

“A revolutionary and visionary album that has infused my way of translating power into music and experimenting out of any already written structure.”

Jeff Buckley – Grace (1994)

“If we can have an 11th record to quote, that’s definitely Grace. A great piece of musical history, somewhere to take refuge and to find answers to what real artistic talent means.”

The Bloody Beetroots’ new album, The Great Electronic Swindle, is available now via Last Gang Records. Check out their video to single My Name Is Thunder below.

