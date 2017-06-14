Symphonic Greek titans SepticFlesh unveil a glorious new 360° video

Fans of imperious pomp and general heavy metal pummelling have new cause to rejoice, because Greek symphonic death metal titans SepticFlesh are due to return with a new album, Codex Omega, springing forth from the Season Of Mist Records barracks on September 1.

We’re proud to reveal the opening shot across the bow with a special preview of the album’s opening track, Dante’s Inferno, in the form of a literally head-turning 360° video. Complete with sweeping intro, parping horns, a mammoth, striding-down-the-mountain groove and sloshing riffs rising up around the militaristic blasting, this is a track that clearly fancies itself in a three-way death-match with Behemoth and Dimmu Borgir.

So without further ado, prepare to wave your phone or tablet around in an ostentatious arabesque in one hand while holding up the other in a haughty claw and enter the dazzling sensurround that is Dante’s Inferno right here!

