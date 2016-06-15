Skyrim gets an update for release on PS4 and Xbox One

Bethesda has announced as part of their E3 showcase this weekend that they have remastered The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for release on PS4 and Xbox One.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition will collect all of the game’s content including the three big expansions on to one disc and give it a pretty stunning visual update for gamers on the current generation of consoles to enjoy.

The updates will also include mod support for the console versions allowing PS4 and Xbox One gamers to access a massive array of content created by the Skyrim community as well as enjoying the original game in with all of its new updated visuals.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition will be coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One (yes, PC gamers aren’t getting left out) on October the 28th of this year. As a bonus anyone who already owns Skyrim and all of the its content on the PC will get a copy of the Special Edition for free.