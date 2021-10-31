Six of the scariest horror directors reveal the soundtracks that totally creep them out

With Kill List Ben Wheatley created one of the angriest and most distressing horror features of the past 10 years. Since then, his projects have included the hilariously bloody Sightseers, the head-wrecking A Field In England and the paranoid, lockdown-shot In The Earth.

“Setting up a playlist will be one of the first things I do when I’m making a film: a specific structure for the music and the film. Traditionally you’d show the film to a music supervisor and they’d come up with tracks. I’ve never really worked like that – I think one of the big pleasures of making films is choosing the music. So say something like Sightseers, we started thinking about what the characters would listen to, what they listened to as they were kids, what were their go-to tracks. That’s where Soft Cell’s Tainted Love came into it, which is a favourite track of mine. I started reading around it and got into British electronica and realised that my own ideas about electronica were wrong – I’d thought Britain had invented it, but as I got into the krautrock stuff I realised we didn’t invent it but were 15 years behind. That turned everything on its head and fed back into the film, because the film was about levels of reality and what we’d been told versus what was the received truth. So you then have elements of Neu! and Can and Kluster involved in the film, along with the British tracks. With A Field In England, we wanted it to be music that the characters could play themselves. But then, as it went on, we realised that the film was actually a kind of neo-, or proto-Western. So it became Morricone-influenced, alongside the British folk elements.

“In terms of what creeps me out? The Gyorgy Ligeti stuff from 2001: A Space Odyssey. The Dirty Harry soundtrack – I find that really disturbing. Ghost Box Records, Belbury Poly and that hauntology stuff. Which leads to a thing which really scares me. They’re not quite soundtracks, but dead continuity announcements. Those recordings from Thames Television where you have someone going ‘And thanks for watching. Coming up tomorrow is the golf. It’s a quarter to one, goodbye everybody.’ They’re so sad, because you get the feedback of the feeling of listening to them at the time and thinking, ‘Oh god, the television’s turning off and I’m on my own.’”

Actually, I’ll tell you what, this is the one: the soundtrack to Cannibal Holocaust. It’s just too upbeat.”