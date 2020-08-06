Zombi’s 2020 is the soundtrack to the greatest sci-fi movie never made

ZOMBI

2020

RELAPSE

Pittsburgh’s proto-synthwave duo make a timely return

FOR FANS OF: John Carpenter, Trans Am, Perturbator

Zombi have steadily shifted and grown while hewing so closely to their signature, synth-driven sound. This, seventh album comes after a five-year gap, in which time Steve Moore (synths, bass, guitar) has worked on an numerous soundtracks and drummer Anthony Paterra has busied himself with Contact and Majeure. The time apart seems to have strengthened their bond, with 2020 a grand, sweeping piece of work conjuring multiple moods and visions. Breakthrough & Conquer sounds like the score to some glossy, hopeful sci-fi adventure, while XYZT conjures the pitter-patter of 8-bit rain and the tower’n’glower of No Damage and Family Man recall Tom Morello gone doom. Crackling with energy and ideas, 2020 is a bombastic high-water mark in a career already littered with successes.