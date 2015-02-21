ROUNDUP: Soundwave 2015

Metal Hammer and TeamRock are out in Australia for the next week for the immense Soundwave festival. Here you’ll find all the latest reviews, interviews, videos and more from across the next nine days. You might as well make it your homepage.

Soundwave 2015: Mayhem

Soundwave 2015: Godsmack and Papa Roach

Soundwave 2015: Apocalyptica and Animals As Leaders

GALLERY: Atreyu at Soundwave 2015

GALLERY: Ne Obliviscaris live at Soundwave 2015

Joel from Airbourne reviews Judas Priest's Sydney show

GALLERY: Dragonforce live at Soundwave 2015

GALLERY: Terror Universal live at Soundwave 2015

What we learned at Falling In Reverse's Soundwave Sydney show

Ministry, live in Sydney

What happened when Marilyn Manson came to Sydney?

The Faces Of Melbourne Soundwave 2015

GALLERY: Lamb Of God/Killer Be Killed live in Melbourne

Gallery: Falling In Reverse at Soundwave 2015

GALLERY: Faith No More at Soundwave 2015

GALLERY: Soundgarden at Soundwave 2015

Soundwave 2015: Faith No More

Soundwave 2015: Soundgarden

Soundwave 2015: Steel Panther

GALLERY: Slipknot at Soundwave 2015

GALLERY: Crossfaith at Soundwave 2015

GALLERY: Killer Be Killed at Soundwave 2015

Soundwave 2015: Slipknot

Soundwave 2015: Crossfaith and Coldrain

Soundwave 2015: Killer Be Killed