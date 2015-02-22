GALLERY: Slipknot at Soundwave 2015

Last night closing the festival was Slipknot’s circus of horror and mayhem. It’s often hard to put into words just how insane the Knot are, so we’ve got some pictures to help!

Laying waste to Melbourne Showgrounds with a set of ragers and hellraisers including the anthem of a generation Wait And Bleed, the lung-collapsing singalong Duality and a handful of new ‘uns including Devil In I and _Custer. _We could name songs all day, but check out these shots of the action from the band who pack the greatest show on Earth.