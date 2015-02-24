GALLERY: Soundgarden at Soundwave 2015

On Sunday night Soundgarden rolled into Melbourne for an unforgettable main stage performance. Relive it with this handy gallery!

With thousands of fans transfixed on the stage as the sun set over Melbourne, the grunge heavyweights rattled through a 90-minute greatest hits set including Spoonman, Rusty Cage, My Wave and Birth Ritual. Read our full review here.

Of course, a picture tells a thousand words, so here’s the equivalent of EIGHT THOUSAND WORDS for you – shot by legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin.