Gallery: Falling In Reverse at Soundwave 2015

On February 22, Falling In Reverse played the Royal Melbourne Showgrounds as part of Soundwave 2015.

The Las Vegas quartet – whose new album, Just Like You, was released earlier this week – played an eight-song set at the festival’s second leg, taking in songs from their three full-length efforts. Check out the setlist and gallery below:

God, If You Are Above… Goodbye Graceful Fashionably Late Sink or Swim Rolling Stone I’m Not a Vampire Alone The Drug In Me Is You

**Falling In Reverse – Live at the Royal Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne, Australia, February 22 2015 **Photos: Kane Hibberd