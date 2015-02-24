Trending

Gallery: Falling In Reverse at Soundwave 2015

By Metal Hammer  

Check out our set of photos from their Melbourne performance

On February 22, Falling In Reverse played the Royal Melbourne Showgrounds as part of Soundwave 2015.

The Las Vegas quartet – whose new album, Just Like You, was released earlier this week – played an eight-song set at the festival’s second leg, taking in songs from their three full-length efforts. Check out the setlist and gallery below:

God, If You Are Above… Goodbye Graceful Fashionably Late Sink or Swim Rolling Stone I’m Not a Vampire Alone The Drug In Me Is You

**Falling In Reverse – Live at the Royal Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne, Australia, February 22 2015 **Photos: Kane Hibberd

