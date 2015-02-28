GALLERY: Dragonforce live at Soundwave 2015

The widdly diddly power metallers Dragonforce brought their full-throttle antics to Sydney for the penultimate date of Soundwave 2015.

As the metal stage drifts into darkness when the sun sets on Soundwave, the London-based superfast metallers rip up the stage the only way they know how. And they played a bloody Johnny Cash cover – now that’s metal! Check out the setlist and gallery below:

Setlist

Fury Of The Storm Three Hammers The Game Symphony Of The Night Cry Thunder Ring Of Fire Valley Of The Damned Through The Fire And Flames