The Faces Of Melbourne Soundwave 2015

Were you in Melbourne this weekend? Were you at Soundwave festival? Did you see Metal Hammer’s photographer? WELL YOUR FACE COULD BE IN OUR GALLERY!

Even though the likes of Faith No More, Slipknot, Slash, Soundgarden and Killer Be Killed are what sell tickets, it’s you guys that make festivals like Soundwave so fucking special. Just look at this guy!

And over the two days at Melbourne Showgrounds we bumped into a lot of metalheads and rock fans from around the world soaking up the rays and losing their sunstroked minds to some of the biggest bands in the world. Take a look at the rabble below!

We’re gonna be at Soundwave in Sydney this weekend (28th Feb - 1st Mar), so if you see our snapper, come say hey!