GALLERY: Crossfaith at Soundwave 2015

Yesterday the purveyors of rave metal came to Melbourne for the first day of Soundwave Festival to show Down Under what Japan is made of…

Faster than an Energizer bunny with a speed addiction, and just as crazy, Crossfaith packed out the only indoor stage of the festival with their dedicated fanbase. Packed with bass wobbles, dirty synths and piercing screams, Crossfaith never fail to impress.

Read the full review here, including Coldrain. And check out our gallery!