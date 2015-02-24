Trending

GALLERY: Faith No More at Soundwave 2015

By Metal Hammer  

Faith No More's phenomenal headline set in pictures

null

Closing the weekend of Soundwave in Melbourne were the San Fran icons Faith No More.

Putting on a masterclass of how music is art, Faith No More delivered a smorgasbord of hits and more importantly new material from their upcoming seventh album Sol Invictus – their first full-length since 1997! Read our full review here.

And we’ve got a special gallery of their Melbourne show taken by world famous rock photographer Ross Halfin. Check it out!

Image 1 of 8

Image 2 of 8

Image 3 of 8

Image 4 of 8

Image 5 of 8

Image 6 of 8

Image 7 of 8

Image 8 of 8