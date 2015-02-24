GALLERY: Faith No More at Soundwave 2015

Closing the weekend of Soundwave in Melbourne were the San Fran icons Faith No More.

Putting on a masterclass of how music is art, Faith No More delivered a smorgasbord of hits and more importantly new material from their upcoming seventh album Sol Invictus – their first full-length since 1997! Read our full review here.

And we’ve got a special gallery of their Melbourne show taken by world famous rock photographer Ross Halfin. Check it out!