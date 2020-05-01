Playlist: Songs to get you stoked, by GroundCulture

If you're anything like us, these lockdown days will've really been starting to drag recently. Well, we can't open the pubs or give you permission to go and see your pals, but we have enlisted the help of a whole host of musical friends to try to ease you through the socially distant days via the music they love the most.

We've already heard from Trivium's Paolo Gregoletto, who shared his Ultimate Quarantine Jams, from Halestorm guitarist Joe Hottinger, who provided his favourite throwback tunes, from Jamie Lenman who took us all to the movies, from Sepultura's Andreas Kisser, who put together a list of the world's most badass guitar solos for us and from Celtic Frost mastermind Tom G Warrior who supplied us with his quarantine soundtrack, among others.

Today, we're joined by Newcastle hardcore crew GroundCulture, who are celebrating the release of their new album, How Well Do You Really Know Yourself?, with a list of songs designed to put a spring in your step while delivering on bone-rattling noise.

"Ahead of the release of our debut album, How Well Do You Really Know Yourself?, on May 1, we were asked to smash together a playlist for you guys and decided to hit you with tunes you can vibe out and get stoked about your day to," say the band.

"[We've chosen] some of the finest new artists combined with the real OGs. There’s so many new faces in music that are pushing the limits and changing the game. You’ve got to admire the work and the creativity that’s kicking about these days. Get stoked!

"If brain transplants became a thing, I’d like to have Trent Reznor's (Nine Inch Nails) brain. The man's a genius and his discipline rocks my world.

"One thing that gets me more stoked than riffs, and that’s the funk. And there's nothing more funky than a Will Smith bop. Get stoked on music and have a disco dance with your pals. Get jiggy wit' it."

GroundCulture's new album, How Well Do You Really Know Yourself?, is available now via Hopeless Records