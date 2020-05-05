Playlist: Positive metal attitude, by Tenside

As the days of self-isolation begin to stretch into weeks, we're continuing on our mission to provide you with plenty of great music to keep you occupied. We've enlisted the help of a whole host of musical friends to try to ease you through the socially distant days with the help of the music they love the most.

We've already heard from Trivium's Paolo Gregoletto, who shared his Ultimate Quarantine Jams, from Halestorm guitarist Joe Hottinger, who provided his favourite throwback tunes, from Jamie Lenman who took us all to the movies, from Sepultura's Andreas Kisser, who put together a list of the world's most badass guitar solos for us and from Celtic Frost mastermind Tom G Warrior who supplied us with his quarantine soundtrack, among others.

Today, we're joined by German metallers Tenside, who have curated a selection of European metal's fresh faces and established heroes for a playlist guaranteed to give you a hefty dose of PMA – and yes, the 'M' does stand for metal.

"It's time to dig into some fresh finds from all over the UK and Mainland Europe," say the band.

"Established artists and newcomers, classic tracks and brand new banger all chosen by us to give you that boost of positive metal attitude while staying at home. Enjoy!"

Tenside's new album, Glamour & Gloom, is available now via Ivorytower Records/Edel