Norwegian black metal titans 1349 unleash new track and announce new album release

Black metal heavyweights 1349 have just dropped new single Enter Cold Void Dreaming and announce the release of their long awaited new album The Infernal Pathway.

Due October 18 via Season Of Mist, the new record promises to be "journey through chaos and madness, darkness and peril, terror and annihilation."

Since their 2003 debut, Liberation, the Norwegians have been unleashing aural hellfire upon the world with their intense old school black metal soundscapes and scathing, ultra-fast aggression.

They released albums almost as rapidly as they played their instruments, following up Liberation with 2004's Beyond the Apocalypse and 2005's Hellfire. The Infernal Pathway will be the band's seventh full-length album.

In 2018, the Munch Museum and Innovation Norway chose 1349 as one of four bands to create a song based on the paintings of Edvard Munch. As a result, the single Dødskamp was released earlier this year and will be featured on the new record along with their last single release Through Eyes of Stone.

Check out Enter Cold Void Dreaming below.

1349 are currently set to tour the US later this year and will be touring Europe with Abbath and Vltimas in 2020.

New record The Infernal Pathway is now available to pre-order here.

(Image credit: Season Of Mist)

1349 tour dates 2019

Aug 04: Rasnov Rockstadt Extreme Fest RO

Nov 30: Parma Black Winter Fest XII IT

1349 European tour dates 2020 w/ ABBATH and VLTIMAS

Jan 23: Weimar Uhrenwerk DE

Jan 24: Bochum Matrix DE

Jan 25: Nijmegen Doornroosje NL

Jan 26: Antwerpen Trix BE

Jan 27: London Islington Assembly Hall UK

Jan 28: Paris La Machine Du Moulin Rouge FR

Jan 29: Nantes Stereolux FR

Jan 30: Toulouse Metronum FR

Jan 31: Barcelona SalamandraES

Feb 01: Madrid But ES

Feb 02:Lyon Nikasi Kao FR

Feb 04: Mannheim MS Connexion Complex DE

Feb 05: München Backstage DE

Feb 06: Luzern Schüür CH

Feb 07: Parma Campus Music Industry IT

Feb 08: Brno Fleda CZ

Feb 09: Warschau Progresja PL

Feb 11: Berlin Festsaal Kreuzberg DE

Feb 12: Hamburg Kulturpalast DE

Feb 13: Copenhagen Amager Bio DK

Feb 14: Gothenburg Tradgarn SE

Feb 15: Stockholm Fryhuset Klubben SE