The Six Best New Songs You'll Hear All Week

By Features  

The cream of the week's new releases featuring Green Day, Volbeat, Bullet For My Valentine and more!

New Music Friday

What a week, eh? Here are six songs to drown out the noise and bluster of real life.

Listen, enjoy and share below.

VOLBEAT – Seal The Deal

If boxing’s your thing, you’ll probably like this new video from Denmark’s Volbeat. The action mostly takes place inside the ring but, just like Rocky, there’s a subplot, too, if you really want to pay attention to the drama. Either way, it’s a, ahem, knockout of a song.

GREEN DAY – Still Breathing

One of Green Day’s defining attributes of their lengthy career is Billie Joe Armstrong’s snotty vocals. They’re present here too, but they seem somewhat muted – that is, until the first chorus kicks in and the track soars like only a Green Day song can.

SIXX:AM – Barbarians (Prayers For The Blessed)

Nikki Sixx’s band are holding nothing back on this boisterous, riotous track, taken from the second half of Sixx:AM’s new double record. It’s hard-hitting, powerful stuff, but it does sound a little like James Michael is singing “We’re all librarians.” The title tells us we’re presumably wrong.

FORT HOPE – Say No

This new track from rising British rockers Fort Hope might start out with a gentle, lilting piano, but it soon explodes into a ferocious crash of guitars and urgent vocals. Yet, as their name suggests, there’s also a sense of defiance here, that we’re all in this together.

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE – Don’t Need You

The video for this new BFMV song was shot in a church, but don’t fear – there’s no creeping around the pulpit and talking in barely audible whispers. The first song to emerge after the release of last year’s Venom album, it’s dark, doomy and glorious.

TRIVIUM – The Storm (demo)

It was 2003 that Trivium released their debut album, Ember To Inferno. That means it must be time to release a deluxe version, which is exactly what they’re doing. The re-release features a collection of demo versions and here’s a taster of their metal in its rawest form.

