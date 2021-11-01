Tobias Forge reveals the concept behind the forthcoming Ghost album

As the wait continues for Ghost’s fifth studio album, the band’s creative mastermind Tobias Forge has revealed the source material which inspired his writing for the follow-up to 2018’s Prequelle.



“The album that I have been working on, I came up with that concept years ago,” Forge reveals in a new interview with El Paso, Texas rock radio station KLAQ. “We played in Seattle in 2013, 2014 — something like that — we played at Showbox At The Market. I remember that day I came up with the idea for this record, this upcoming record. Because I got a book called The Rule of Empires. So, basically, I wanted to make a record about the rise and ultimately the unescapable fails and falls of empires."

"An idea like that can take — at least me — quite far. So once you get that idea of, like, 'Oh, now I know what the pile is gonna look like. I know now what not to put in there.' And it was the same thing with Prequelle; it was gonna be about the great death, a medieval, primordial threat of annihilation which was, I guess I wouldn't say carnal but maybe a tiny tad more spiritual and philosophical death, with the ever presence of actual termination, whereas this record about the empires was gonna be a little bit more practical, I guess; a little bit more, I don't wanna say political. So it wasn't really hard to be inspired by the last couple of years."



Ghost released their first new material in two years at the end of September. Hunter’s Moon features on the soundtrack of the new Halloween Kills film, and will be released on seven inch vinyl on January 21, 2022 with legendary composer John Carpenter’s Halloween Kills (Main Title) theme as the B-side.



The Swedish ghouls will tour the US with Volbeat early in 2022.

