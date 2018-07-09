Music fans! Amazon Prime Day 2018 is coming

Amazon Prime Day is back once again for 2018, taking place for 36 hours from Monday June 16 until midnight on Tuesday June 17. A staggering one million Prime Day deals will go live, available exclusively to Amazon Prime members.

To the uninitiated, Prime Day is Amazon's summery version of Black Friday, giving its members massive discounts on just about everything. In previous years Amazon have given its Prime members exclusive deals on speakers, headphones, vinyl, record players and more.

It's gearing up to be Amazon's biggest ever sale and for the first time, it now includes Australia.

To get involved, make sure you have an Amazon Prime account. It costs £7.99 a month and includes next-day delivery, access to Amazon's Prime Video service, Prime Reading, Prime Photos and Prime Music – giving you streaming access to over 40 million songs.

If you're not a member yet, there's a free 30-day trial available! So you could be sneaky and sign up for the trial, grab a load of cheap Prime Day deals, listen to a ton of music and then cancel before August. Easy.

Early Amazon Prime Day deals

Even though Amazon Prime Day doesn't start until Monday June 16, there are a few deals already available to Amazon Prime members – including 4 months of Prime Music for just 99p.

Amazon Music Unlimited – 4 months for 99p That's a huge discount as Amazon Music Unlimited streaming is usually £9.99 a month, or £7.99 a month for Amazon Prime members. Just download the app and listen to 40 million songs anywhere you go – just like Spotify and Apple Music. Of course, this also works with Alexa devices like the Echo. This offer expires on July 31.View Deal

Save 20% off select Amazon Warehouse deals Prime Members can currently enjoy exclusive discounts in the Amazon Warehouse section of the UK site. Items include portable speakers, boomboxes, turntables, and much more for music fans! The sale ends at 11:59 on Monday July 16th, just before Amazon Prime Day kicks off in full.View Deal

Prime Day launch deals

There are also a handful of Prime Day launch deals – these are new and exclusive items available only to Amazon Prime members. Some also come with a pre-order price guarantee; so if you order now and the price drops before the product release date, you'll be charged the lower price.

Fender PureSonic Wired Earphones Amazon says: The PureSonic Wired Earbuds are a streamlined, reliable tool for the on-the-go music lover. Taking its cues from time-tested Fender craftsmanship, these high-fidelity, professional earbuds feature an ergonomically designed housing and fixed cable, complete with hard-wired mic and remote to match your active lifestyle. These comfortable, stylish earbuds are an indispensable, great-sounding addition to your audio experience. Also available in olympic pearl colour variant.View Deal

Soundcore Liberty Lite True-Wireless Earphones by Anker Amazon says: Unlike ordinary total-wireless earphones setting up Liberty Lite is instant and reliable. Thanks to a precision-designed casing, Liberty Lite prevent water and sweat from penetrating and damaging its sensitive components. 3.5 hours of incredible sound from a single charge is boosted up to 12 with the included charging case.View Deal

