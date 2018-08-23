Metal Hammer Podcast: The Weird And Wonderful World Of Metal

Luke has returned from a brain-bending weekend at ArcTanGent festival and is very excited about the myriad of progressive bands he saw.

There’s also chat about new music from Bring Me The Horizon (who may or may not be going experimental), the next Deftones album, and when we can expect a new Metallica record.

We also discuss this year’s most underrated albums, underwhelming live performances and our favourite dance songs. Spoiler: Darude – Sandstorm still rules.

