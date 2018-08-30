Metal Hammer Podcast: Iowa and Why Bands Should Follow Their Hearts

This week Slipknot's Iowa album turns 17 years old, so Merlin, Luke and Jonathan take a look back on the creation and legacy such a vital album in heavy metal.

The team also discuss a heavy metal Great British Bake Off, what makes good album art, and the worst receptions bands have received live. Plus chat about news from Slayer, Judas Priest and Atreyu.

We also have live reviews of The Fever 333 and Bring Me The Horizon's secret show at Reading festival.

