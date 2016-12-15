Marillion To Release Marbles Live!!

Marillion are to release Marbles In The Park through earMUSIC on January 20, 2017.

The live release – available on double CD, DVD and Blu-ray – was recorded at 2015’s Marillion Weekend in Port Zelande and pays tribute to their 2004 album Marbles. The DVD and Blu-ray editions also include the trailer for Unconventional, the documentary about the weekend conventions.

Marillion’s most recent studio album F E A R was released in September and reached number 4 in the UK Album Charts. They recently announced their first concert at the Royal Albert Hall, which sold out in less than an hour.

Marbles In The Park tracklisting

CD 1

1. The Invisible Man / 2. Marbles I / 3. Genie / 4. Fantastic Place / 5. The Only Unforgivable Thing / 6. Marbles II / 7. Ocean Cloud / 8. Marbles III / 9. The Damage

CD 2

1. Don’t Hurt Yourself / 2. You’re Gone / 3. Angelina / 4. Drilling Holes / 5. Marbles IV / 6. Neverland / 7. Out Of This World / 8. King / 9. Sounds That Can’t Be Made

DVD & Blu-ray

1. The Invisible Man / 2. Marbles I / 3. Genie / 4. Fantastic Place / 5. The Only Unforgivable Thing / 6. Marbles II / 7. Ocean Cloud / 8. Marbles III / 9. The Damage / 10. Don’t Hurt Yourself / 11. You’re Gone / 12. Angelina / 13. Drilling Holes / 14. Marbles IV / 15. Neverland / 16. Out Of This World / 17. King / 18. Sounds That Can’t Be Made

Bonus content on DVD: Unconventional documentary trailer

Bonus content on Blu-ray: 12 Marbles Projection Films, Unconventional documentary trailer

Marillion 2017 Tour Dates

April 7: Lodz Wytwórnia, Poland

April 28: Leicester De Montfort Hall, UK

May 19: Santiago Teatro Coupolicán, Chile

June 30: Be Prog! My Friend Festival, Spain

July 19: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

July 20: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

July 22: Bremen Theater, Germany

July 23: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

July 25: Frankfurt Neue Batschkapp, Germany

July 26: Nuremberg Löwensaal, Germany

July 29: Rock of Ages Festival, Germany