Trending

Marillion To Release Marbles Live!!

By Features  

January release for Marbles In The Park, which contains material recorded at their Dutch Weekender in 2015

Mlion

Marillion are to release Marbles In The Park through earMUSIC on January 20, 2017.

The live release – available on double CD, DVD and Blu-ray – was recorded at 2015’s Marillion Weekend in Port Zelande and pays tribute to their 2004 album Marbles. The DVD and Blu-ray editions also include the trailer for Unconventional, the documentary about the weekend conventions.

Marillion’s most recent studio album F E A R was released in September and reached number 4 in the UK Album Charts. They recently announced their first concert at the Royal Albert Hall, which sold out in less than an hour.

Marbles In The Park tracklisting

CD 1
1. The Invisible Man / 2. Marbles I / 3. Genie / 4. Fantastic Place / 5. The Only Unforgivable Thing / 6. Marbles II / 7. Ocean Cloud / 8. Marbles III / 9. The Damage

CD 2
1. Don’t Hurt Yourself / 2. You’re Gone / 3. Angelina / 4. Drilling Holes / 5. Marbles IV / 6. Neverland / 7. Out Of This World / 8. King / 9. Sounds That Can’t Be Made

DVD & Blu-ray
1. The Invisible Man / 2. Marbles I / 3. Genie / 4. Fantastic Place / 5. The Only Unforgivable Thing / 6. Marbles II / 7. Ocean Cloud / 8. Marbles III / 9. The Damage / 10. Don’t Hurt Yourself / 11. You’re Gone / 12. Angelina / 13. Drilling Holes / 14. Marbles IV / 15. Neverland / 16. Out Of This World / 17. King / 18. Sounds That Can’t Be Made
Bonus content on DVD: Unconventional documentary trailer

Bonus content on Blu-ray: 12 Marbles Projection Films, Unconventional documentary trailer

Marillion 2017 Tour Dates

April 7: Lodz Wytwórnia, Poland
April 28: Leicester De Montfort Hall, UK
May 19: Santiago Teatro Coupolicán, Chile
June 30: Be Prog! My Friend Festival, Spain
July 19: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany
July 20: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
July 22: Bremen Theater, Germany
July 23: Cologne E-Werk, Germany
July 25: Frankfurt Neue Batschkapp, Germany
July 26: Nuremberg Löwensaal, Germany
July 29: Rock of Ages Festival, Germany