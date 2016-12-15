Marillion To Release Marbles Live!!

Marillion are to release Marbles In The Park through earMUSIC on January 20, 2017.
The live release – available on double CD, DVD and Blu-ray – was recorded at 2015’s Marillion Weekend in Port Zelande and pays tribute to their 2004 album Marbles. The DVD and Blu-ray editions also include the trailer for Unconventional, the documentary about the weekend conventions.
Marillion’s most recent studio album F E A R was released in September and reached number 4 in the UK Album Charts. They recently announced their first concert at the Royal Albert Hall, which sold out in less than an hour.
Marbles In The Park tracklisting
CD 1
1. The Invisible Man / 2. Marbles I / 3. Genie / 4. Fantastic Place / 5. The Only Unforgivable Thing / 6. Marbles II / 7. Ocean Cloud / 8. Marbles III / 9. The Damage
CD 2
1. Don’t Hurt Yourself / 2. You’re Gone / 3. Angelina / 4. Drilling Holes / 5. Marbles IV / 6. Neverland / 7. Out Of This World / 8. King / 9. Sounds That Can’t Be Made
DVD & Blu-ray
1. The Invisible Man / 2. Marbles I / 3. Genie / 4. Fantastic Place / 5. The Only Unforgivable Thing / 6. Marbles II / 7. Ocean Cloud / 8. Marbles III / 9. The Damage / 10. Don’t Hurt Yourself / 11. You’re Gone / 12. Angelina / 13. Drilling Holes / 14. Marbles IV / 15. Neverland / 16. Out Of This World / 17. King / 18. Sounds That Can’t Be Made
Bonus content on DVD: Unconventional documentary trailer
Bonus content on Blu-ray: 12 Marbles Projection Films, Unconventional documentary trailer
Marillion 2017 Tour Dates
April 7: Lodz Wytwórnia, Poland
April 28: Leicester De Montfort Hall, UK
May 19: Santiago Teatro Coupolicán, Chile
June 30: Be Prog! My Friend Festival, Spain
July 19: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany
July 20: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
July 22: Bremen Theater, Germany
July 23: Cologne E-Werk, Germany
July 25: Frankfurt Neue Batschkapp, Germany
July 26: Nuremberg Löwensaal, Germany
July 29: Rock of Ages Festival, Germany