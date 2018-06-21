Malakian! Iommi! Hale! Hammett! It's the Metal Hammer Guitar issue!

Hey everyone! It's the Metal Hammer guitar issue!

From Daron Malakian to Kirk Hammett, Lzzy Hale to Tony Iommi, we let the biggest guitar players in metal take over our magazine – and here's what they did with it!

System Of A Down's Daron Malakian has resurrected Scars On Broadway, but why now, and what does this mean for the future of SOAD? He reveals all!

Kirk Hammett's flair and unmistakable tone helped make Metallica the biggest metal band on the planet. We get inside the mind of a heavy metal genius.

With Slayer, Jeff Hanneman helped shape the sound of metal itself. Five years after his passing, we got his former Slayer bandmate Dave Lombardo to pay an emotional, insightful tribute to his friend.

Zakk Wylde, Lzzy Hale, Zoltan Bathory and Ben Bruce unite for a special roundtable looking at the role of guitar music in 2018, and what it means to be a modern day guitar hero.

Leader or dictator? As Bullet For My Valentine prepare to unveil new album Gravity, Matt Tuck explains why he had to take some drastic decisions to take the band into their next chapter.

We got the one and only Devin Townsend to interview living guitar legend Steve Vai!

We also chat to Nita Strauss about her amazing career, working with Alice Cooper and how she ended up playing at Wrestlemania!

Plus, we got metal's best guitarists to put together the 50 greatest riffs ever. Pick up the new issue to find out what they picked!

All this plus Skindred, Lucifer, In Flames, Emperor, Wolftooth, Deafheaven and much, much more!

Oh, and did we mention this issue comes with a FREE CD featuring 15 of the best young bands in metal today?

Only in your new issue. In shops now and in our online store. Plectrums up!